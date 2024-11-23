‘You just changed my life’: Woman says to buy this tool from Dollar Tree—and keep it in your car

Keeping simple, affordable tools in your car can make a world of difference—especially if you’re trying to get out the door quickly.

Luckily, a TikTok user has highlighted one tool in particular that is available at the $1.25 Tree—also known as Dollar Tree—for clearing your windshield of muggy, misty condensation that can block your view of the roadway early in the morning.

In a video that has drawn over 590,000 views on TikTok, user Brittany (@partybhardy) demonstrates that she uses a dollar store squeegee to remove condensation from the inside of her windshield so that she can see out of it without having to wait for her car’s defroster or windshield vents to clear it.

“Just saying, y’all need to get yourselves one of these from the Dollar Tree, because when your car’s taking too long to heat up and you got to go, I mean why are we messing around with like, napkins and [expletive],” she says in the video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brittany via TikTok comment regarding the video.

A popular tool

The super affordable retailer carries more than just the tool recommended by Brittany to remedy fog in your car. Another content creator has highlighted a moisture-absorbing product available at Dollar Tree, which will also prevent the windshield from fogging up, he says.

The moisture eliminator with charcoal is frequently located in the aisle home to cleaning supplies, the poster shows in their own video.

Why is there fog on the inside?

Most folks are familiar with the idea of their car windshield fogging up due to condensation—at least on the outside, when the morning air warms up and moisture gathers on cooler surfaces. What some might not know, is that a reverse temperature differential, when it is warmer inside the car than outside, can cause condensation to build up on the interior of the car.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers shared that they had already purchased the handy tool and keep it in their car for this exact purpose.

“I keep that exact one in my car, it saves me from being late to work! My car is over 10 years old, it defrosts when it feels like it lol,” one commenter wrote.

“I did the same thing,” another echoed. “Works well with dew on the outside of windows too.”

“Been doing this for years and swear by it,” one shared.

Others shared different methods they employ to keep their car windows from fogging.

“Cleaning your windows weekly truly makes a difference when it comes to this, though this works in a pinch!” one commenter wrote.

“In the winter, make sure to wash the inside windows,” another agreed. “Helps reduce that.”

“I put a bucket of damp rid under my car seat,” a commenter wrote. “Haven’t had that problem since.”

