Life hack influencer Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith) has amassed a large social media sharing helpful tips with viewers.

In a recent post, he showed how drivers can prep their cars against harsh winter conditions. All they’ll need to do is purchase two items from Dollar General to do it.

Be gone, fog

Griffith begins his video in the parking lot of a Dollar General location. He narrates, “So I’m gonna show you guys a few things you can get at the dollar store.”

Next, his clip transitions to him walking through the aisles of the retailer. “Now most dollar stores will have a dollar section. Or a clearance section,” he says.

“If you go down the aisle,” he continues, searching through a slew of cleaning products. Finally, he locates a small tub, which he points out on camera. A label on the small plastic bin reads, “Moisture eliminator with charcoal.”

According to Griffith, this product does wonders in ensuring there’s no moisture buildup inside one’s car.

“So this stuff is a dollar, and it’s amazing,” he says. “It will keep your windows from fogging up. And also, keep all the odor from the moisture, from the snow, out of your vehicle.”

Another hack

Following this, Griffith heads to another shelf to point out a separate product. “Also in the same aisle they also have sunscreen,” he says, grabbing a small bottle of Bahama Balm spray sunscreen.

He hints that the UV-protecting agent carries an additional, esoteric purpose outside of filtering rays. “And we’re gonna use this also for the car. This is gonna make y’alls life a whole lot easier and it’s only a dollar,” he says, grabbing the small tube.

Afterward, Griffith’s video cuts to him seated inside a vehicle. He records himself holding the moisture eliminator product in his hand, which he places beneath a car seat.

“With this, you just wanna take it and open it and slide it underneath your seat. That’s gonna keep the windows from fogging up,” he claims. “And also keep moisture out of your vehicle.”

What’s the sunscreen for?

He then holds the yellow bottle up to the camera in front of the car’s open door jamb. “The sunscreen you wanna take it and spray on your latches in your car,” he says before spraying the latch.

According to Griffith, the product’s main purpose is to prevent icy doors from sticking. If you’ve ever tried to get somewhere in a hurry in one of the colder months, this could be helpful.

He adds, “Also, you can spray it inside the keyhole to keep your keyhole from freezing up. Enjoy.”

Presumably, sunscreen may also help Tesla drivers in colder climates. The Daily Dot previously reported on an owner’s Model 3 peekaboo handle frozen stuck by a thin icy coating. This trick may’ve saved them from heartache and made it easier for her to enter her vehicle.

Do they work?

A Honda dealership recommends that folks can also keep moisture out of their cars with baking soda. Furthermore, Redditors responding to this post on the r/urbancarliving sub praised moisture eliminators. One user on the app asked folks for some tips on preventing their car’s windshield and windows from fogging up.

One person recommended a charcoal-based moisture eliminator, which sounds nearly identical to the one Griffith shows in his video. In fact, they even suggested OP purchase it from the Dollar Store. “Charcoal moisture eliminator from the dollar store. Works like a charm. It’ll prevent the windows from fogging while you sleep with the windows up,” they wrote.

House Digest also praised the product for its moisture-fighting properties. The outlet writes that the tubs can even help with humidity in one’s home. In a smaller, enclosed space such as a vehicle, these tubs should be even more effective.

And the sunscreen?

Another Redditor, this time on the site’s r/LifeProTips sub, recommended that silicone spray or grease could prevent sticky doors.

So why does Griffith recommend sunscreen? Well, perhaps it’s because one of the main active ingredients in sunscreen is silicone. The National Institutes of Health wrote about the subject in this piece here.

TikTokers thanked Griffith

One user expressed their appreciation for his hacks. “Wow, when I finally get to buy another car I’ll have to try the moisture eliminator. Thank you!!” they said.

Another person shared one of their favored uses for moisture eliminators. “I put them in my spice drawer and then the spices won’t get all hardened up,” they wrote.

However, one user who tried the hack said it didn’t work for them. “I tried that in my car and did not work :( any other ideas?” they asked.

But another swore by the product. “Bought these moisture absorbers for years from Dollar General they work great I put them in our ToyHauler,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dollar General via email and Griffith via Instagram direct message.



