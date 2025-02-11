‘Would you look at that’: ‘Good’ Dollar Tree worker gets fired. Then he returns to the store to see how it’s doing

This former Dollar Tree manager knew his store wouldn’t do well without him. But was he right about it?

People seem to have mixed feelings about Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree often provides essentials to under-resourced communities, like access to food, home goods, and sometimes even clothes. However, it’s also been criticized by customers for allegedly being overpriced and disorganized as well as by workers who say they’re overworked and under-resourced.

This former employee, who said he was a vital team member, was let go. And he’s sure his former location isn’t doing well without him.

Former Dollar Tree manager returns to store

In a TikTok with more than 160,000 views, @dollartreemanager1 goes back to visit his former store after getting fired. He says he was fired for posting videos in which he often shared deals and product recommendations.

As he walks through one of the aisles, some of the shelves are almost completely empty.

“And just like that, getting rid of somebody good has done what to your store? Ruined it,” @dollartreemanager1 says in a sing-songy tone.

In a series of follow-up videos, @dollartreemanager1 shares that his former store wanted to meet with him after he was let go.

He alleges that they were hoping to shut down his TikToks mentioning the brand and offered him $1,000 to “stop making videos and delete everything I currently have.”

“I did not accept that. It’s never been about money for me. I started making these videos because there’s a cashier out there right now going through something that I was talking about, and I just wanted to shed some light on it,” @dollartreemanager1 says.

“It’s not about money; it’s about integrity,” @dollartreemanager1 says.

Worker exposes bad management

After getting fired, @dollartreemanager1 started sharing some of his not-so-great experiences working for Dollar Tree.

Some of his allegations include:

During a hurricane, he says, employees were given a six-pack of ramen noodles and Vienna sausages to split among the entire staff.

The warehouse that products come from, he claims, “is often filthy.”

Trucks get unloaded by hand, one by one, he alleges.

Some food, he says, arrives expired.

He claims that a manager made a crude comment after an unhoused person died outside their store.

He isn’t the only one to take to social media to call out the retailer. Another worker shared that she’s the only person in her department and has to clean up food that’s hidden “anywhere and everywhere,” black mop water, and drugs in the store.

“A job was playing in my face, so on the spot I said, ‘I resign’, and they were like…. ‘Can we call you if it gets busy’ LITERALLY NO LOSE MY NUMBER,” a top comment read.

“I walked off my job in 23 and they struggled for 4mos. ill admit, they called me back in mar of last yr and I went back. they played again and I just finished my 2w. they finna suffer badly now,” a person shared.

“Thay don’t understand all the hard work that we do to keep there store running,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dollartreemanager1 via TikTok direct message and comment and to Dollar Tree via email.

