‘Don’t do this’: Dollar Tree manager issues PSA to customers who shop for Reynolds Wrap

This Dollar Tree manager is sick of people being reckless in his store—so he issued a PSA that’s going viral.

Featured Video

Dollar Tree is a popular dollar-store chain with locations all around the nation. Dollar stores are essential to many communities, providing an assortment of food, home goods, and even beauty products.

While Dollar Tree workers try to keep their locations well organized, it seems the number one culprit preventing things from looking nice is… you guessed it, customers.

This one Dollar Tree manager is sick of it. So he took to TikTok to calmly share what customers should do instead.

Advertisement

What not to do at Dollar Tree

In a viral video with more than 348,000 views, @dollartreemanager1 shared some insight into what he deals with at Dollar Tree daily.

He started a series of videos titled “Advice from a Dollar Tree Manager” to air out his frustrations (and give advice) in a productive way. In this video, @dollartreemanager1 stands in the aluminum foil aisle, and he grabs a Reynolds Wrap box.

“Don’t do this,” he states as he haphazardly throws the box onto a completely different shelf.

Advertisement

“Instead, do this,” he says as he looks at the box and then puts it right back with the other boxes of that brand.

In the rest of the series, he advises people on:

The difference between a tall vs. large trash bag

What to do with unwanted items when you get to checkout

How to figure out what battery size an item needs

Why you shouldn’t yell at employees over prices

How to behave if you bring your pet into the store

But the aluminum foil video is by far the breakout star of the series.

Advertisement

What’s going on with Dollar Tree?

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada with an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, per CNN. About 40% of Dollar Tree’s stock is imported goods.

If the tariffs are enacted, the dollar store chain said it would negotiate with vendors and shift where they buy items from. That’s how they handled the tariffs in Trump’s first presidency.

They may also change some product sizes, get rid of items altogether, or just increase prices. It’s giving shrinkflation.

Advertisement

“Well if my dollar tree would keep they’re boxes out of the aisles I would put things back lol..” a commenter wrote.

“I can be on the other side of the store if I change my mind, I’ll take it back where I found it,” a person said.

“Wow I watched it 5 times to get it. I might be one of those people,” another revealed.

Advertisement

“My son grabbed something I didn’t see until we were at checkout so I gave it to the cashier and apologized. She thanked me for not just sticking it in some random place for her to find later,” a viewer shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dollartreemanager1 via TikTok direct message and comment and to Dollar Tree via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.