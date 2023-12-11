A woman on TikTok claims that her DIY flaxseed gel gives her similar effects to Botox. Doctors deny that’s possible.

People have long searched for easy and cheap hacks that will stop the clock on physical aging—from drinking special teas to using fancy gadgets. This is the latest online fad. In the viral video, Drea Hespen (@dreahespen) shared the DIY solution she now swears by.

By boiling a few tablespoons of flaxseed with water, Hespen made a flaxseed gel. This has historically been used by Black women for their hair.

With the gel applied, Hespen says it’s so tight that she can’t move her face.

“I didn’t think it was going to work, and now I’m sitting here, and I tried to take a drink, and I just couldn’t move my mouth. So I’m just telling you I think it works,” Hespen said.

After doing the mask three times, Hespen said she noticed she couldn’t move her facial muscles as much.

“I would much rather put something on my face that I know what it is and not inject it into my body full of chemicals,” Hespen said.

While Hespen boasts the gel’s benefits, doctors across the internet have debunked the skincare hack and said it’s not comparable to the effects of Botox.

“There is currently no scientific evidence of topical flaxseed having significant effects,” dermatologist Lauren Moy told PopSugar. “There may be a very temporary skin-tightening appearance due to the gel-like consistency of flaxseeds, but it is not comparable to neurotoxins such as Botox.”

She explained that no topical cream or product could compare to the effects of a neurotoxin like Botox because it cannot penetrate the skin deep enough.

Instead of doing the DIY flax seed gel mask, dermatologists recommend sun protection to reduce collagen loss from sun damage, using a topical product with retinol to improve collagen, and limiting facial expressions to minimize wrinkle formation.

The video has over 1.7 million views and more than 1,000 comments.

“This works like a charm.. you can use stockings to strain the seeds. Second day in using it.. woww,” a person said.

“oh ok definitely doing this. I love flaxseed,” another wrote.

“whaaaaaaatttttt?!?! Adding flaxseeds to my grocery list. The less chemicals the better,” a commenter replied.

