Our top stories today are about: A Walmart boneless wing fail that went viral, an exclusive report from our Hi-Res division about a missing laptop that could be key to prosecuting former President Trump , workers online sharing the “ terrible bonuses ” they got from their companies this year, and an explainer of the classic Miley Cyrus hypnotizing eyes meme .

After that, our Senior Reporter Audra has a “That One Sound” column for you.

Brace yourselves for this weird, wild TikTok ride. A Walmart customer bites into a fried-and-battered block of literal wood instead of a honey BBQ boneless wing.

The device may contain evidence about the infamous breach of Coffee County’s election system.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Unless you work for an employer who is a modern-day Ebeneezer Scrooge .

The hypnotizing Miley Cyrus eyes meme

Miley Cyrus has become a household name for her music and acting talents— and a classic meme for her hypnotizing blue-eyed stare .

By Audra Schroeder

Senior Reporter

A famous quote from a ‘90s rom-com gets a new meaning on TikTok

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. "That One Sound" is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚰 Drinking water is essential for your health, but if your reusable bottle isn’t cleaned properly, hydration may cause more harm than good .

🎄 Every year, Little Debbie releases its iconic Christmas Tree Cakes in time for the holidays. In a now-vial clip, a son revealed what his mom did when she stumbled across the holiday treats for 49 cents a box at Aldi.

🧇 Here’s the meaning behind the “ Waffle House Has Found Its New Host ” meme.

📦 One TikToker is going viral for sharing how you can tip your Amazon delivery driver at no cost to you .

🛍️ In a viral video, a Target customer shared how she spent $455 but only got two bags’ worth of stuff .

🥩 A server went viral for criticizing yet another pet peeve she experiences from diners, specifically when they ask where their food is sourced from .

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

🤖 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators—and AI is making it worse .

Is this restaurant patron an unsatisfied customer, really committed to a “dad joke,” or just trying to score a free meal? He protests to his server that he wants a refund because he didn’t like his meal—but his plate doesn’t support the story.

Social media entertainer Raymonte (@bdtrelilbrother) posted the interaction to his TikTok account, and the video now has over 1.1 million views. But is he serious?

The video begins with a shot of Raymonte’s plate. Although there are still plenty of fries left on the tray— as well as a tomato slice with a few bites taken out of it—his burger is mostly gone with only a bite or two of it left.

“Can you come here real quick?” he can be heard asking his server. “I had a problem with this.”

“Um, I hated it. It was cold, didn’t have no flavor. I couldn’t even eat it, so I just want to know, can I get my money back?” he asks his server.

She looks at him quizzically while also looking at his mostly devoured burger.