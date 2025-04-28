‘Since when?’: Woman goes to Cracker Barrel. Then she finds out the biscuits are no longer complimentary

Cracker Barrel fans and workers engaged in a heated debate after a TikToker dropped a bombshell: Cracker Barrel biscuits are no longer complimentary.

In a TikTok with over 151,000 views, Grisel (@xogrizzy) shared a clip of her buttermilk biscuits topped with jelly. The text overlay reads, “Since when are the biscuits not complimentary????”

Accompanying the TikTok is a trending audio by ROB49, a song called “WTHelly” where the phrase “what the hell” is repeated in various iterations. The Daily Dot reached out to Grisel via Instagram direct message.

Love for Cracker Barrel Biscuits

The Southern-Country restaurant chain serves up to 250 million biscuits every year, per its website. Additionally, around 825,000 biscuits are made daily. The buttery baked good is so sought after, many share recipes online, trying to recreate it.

So it’s safe to say Cracker Barrel’s buttermilk biscuits have a cult following. It makes sense, then, that many in Griselda’s comments section couldn’t bear the thought of them no longer being complimentary.

“They were definitely free i used to work at crackerbarrel thats crazy they charge now omg,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Since when are they not complimentary? I remember being able to ask for a second basket with no questions, too. don’t play with my biscuits.”

Some viewers said it depended on the type of meal you ordered.

“They only come with certain meals,” one wrote. “You don’t get them with like burgers and salads.”

Another claiming to be a Cracker Barrel worker accused Grisel of not being truthful. “Ur lying. I work at a cb unless it doesn’t come with ur meal,” they wrote.

However, Grisel replied that she wasn’t making stuff up: “Definitely not a liar lol our waitress literally said, ‘just so y’all know they are no longer free.’”

Some attributed the change to the new CEO, Julie Felss Masino, who took up the position in 2023.

“New ceo!! you have to ask for bread before the meal ahead of time, it’s not automatic anymore,” one claimed.

But were they right?

Does Cracker Barrel really charge for biscuits now?

When this reporter asked Cracker Barrel’s support chatbot on its website, it stated that the biscuits are still served with meals.

“Yes, biscuits are served with meals at Cracker Barrel. Guests can choose between biscuits or corn muffins, which are provided with their meals,” it wrote.

Cracker Barrel’s website reiterates this on its General Inquiries web page.

“We ask our guests what type of bread they prefer – biscuits or corn muffins, and we serve the bread with our guests’ meals.

“If you have a preference for having your bread before your meal, just let your server know and fresh, hot biscuits and corn muffins will be right out to you,” it stated.

However, there was an instance where the restaurant chain allegedly charged for biscuits. In a 2022 discussion on the Pearland.com forum, one customer claimed they were charged for biscuits and cornbread.

While biscuits seem to still be served with meals, some TikTok commenters claimed the restaurant charges for its apple butter. According to Cracker Barrel’s Support Chat, it would vary by location.

“Menu items and pricing may vary by location, so it’s uncertain if there is a charge for apple butter,” it stated. “For specific pricing, you can view the online menu or visit a Cracker Barrel location.”

For folks who are worried about their beloved biscuits no longer being free, it’s worth checking your local Cracker Barrel just to be sure. The Daily Dot has reached out to Cracker Barrel via email for clarification.

