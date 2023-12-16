The meaning behind the ‘Waffle House Has Found Its New Host’ meme

The “Waffle House Has Found Its New Host” meme began as a prank by JonnyRaZer in January 2023 when the YouTuber asked his followers to gaslight the internet by spamming the phrase across social media platforms.

Rapid spread of the meme

JonnyRaZer’s call to action led to the rapid spread of the comment on YouTube and TikTok, igniting curiosity and confusion among online communities who weren’t aware of its origins. The YouTuber initially intended to reveal the chosen comment on Jan. 31, 2023, but the phrase caught on much faster, amassing over 1.2 million views in 72 hours.

Evolution of the ‘Waffle House Has Found Its New Host’ prank

As the meme gained momentum, JonnyRaZer encouraged followers to create lore around the phrase, transforming the comment trend into a more elaborate narrative. He further suggested that fans use the trend for good, and tip their Waffle House servers generously.

Despite it starting as a prank, JonnyRaZer found himself trying to manage and even curtail the meme’s spread as it gained more and more popularity online. After announcing what the spam comment would be in a video posted on Jan. 14, 2023, and asking viewers to continue the prank campaign for two weeks, until Jan. 31, 2023, he also urged his followers to be respectful while pranking and not to flood comment sections with the meme.

JonnyRaZer later took his idea of gaslighting the internet even further, when he urged followers to delete their comments altogether, and act as if the prank had never happened.

Reaction on social media

The phrase “Waffle House Has Found Its New Host” caused significant intrigue and amusement across social media platforms. It became a recurring comment under videos with no apparent connection to the restaurant, joining the ranks of other viral comment memes, where users post certain spam comments under posts in order to amuse or confuse.

The meme evolved further when users began adding their own interpretations and lore about the phrase. The phenomenon inspired explainer videos, memes, and animations about the history and meaning behind “Waffle House Has Found Its New Host,” and even other YouTubers referenced the meme in their content. The meme’s popularity also led to it being covered by news outlets, further cementing its place in internet culture.

The ‘Waffle House Has Found Its New Host’ meme’s cultural impact

This meme is a testament to how quickly social media can aid in the spread and evolution of a simple idea into a widespread phenomenon. It also reflects the internet’s penchant for humor, mystery, and the occasional chaos that viral trends can cause.

The “Waffle House Has Found Its New Host” meme is a prime example of the unpredictable nature of internet trends and the collective creativity of online communities. Starting as a seemingly nonsensical phrase, it evolved into a widespread phenomenon, sparking curiosity, creativity, and even acts of kindness.