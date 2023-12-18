‘We got a digital cake’: Workers share the ‘terrible bonuses’ they got from their companies this year

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Unless you work for an employer who is a modern-day Ebeneezer Scrooge.

In that case, you can commiserate with various Reddit users who are posting about the cheap holiday “treats” they are receiving instead of a real Christmas bonus or some paid time off to be with their families.

A TikTok video posted by Reddit Stories (@burntnugget73) is gathering up a host of dubious “gifts” from employers to their employees.

After hearing some of the gifts, you may find yourself wondering how many of the employers will be visited by three ghosts come Christmas Eve.

The slideshow was posted four days ago on TikTok and now has 514,000 views. In it, @burntnugget73 posts several of the worst gifts employees have ever received, all gathered via Reddit.

Reddit user MKALPINE noted that they work for a successful sales team at an unnamed company. Their team’s gift was a book. But not just any book. “[The] entire sales team got the same book on how to be better at sales,” the worker shared.

The redditor said the team was then told to read the book off the clock and that “management wants us to go over the book chapter by chapter in our weekly team meetings.”

If that’s not Grinchy enough for you, Reddit user ScottyTheBody84 says their gift was a “mandatory work party which will cost each of us 25 dollars.”

And in a sad “Charlie Brown Christmas” moment, user Efficient-Regular-96 wrote, “We got a digital cake. As in a clip inserted in an email as a thank you.” And to make matters worse, the redditor said “there’s a grocery across the street” from their workplace.

But even those stories pale in comparison to darlo0161’s cheerless holiday tale. “We were told we were getting nothing. And the management excuse was ‘Well, not everyone celebrates Christmas so it wouldn’t be fair,’ they wrote.

“My colleague hit the nail on the head. ‘I’ve never heard diversity weaponized until I heard that,'” they added.

Many viewers commented with tales of similar holiday shenanigans by their own employers.

“We got a card, said our bonus was given to charity. essentially the company used our bonus to get tax exemption,” @cat_of_schrodinger wrote.

“Our year-end function was 1 hotdog each. After I landed a contract to the equivalent of 3 months’ targets on top of our regular targets,” another wrote.

A third worker added, “This year we got 4 shifts stolen from us, normally working xmas is voluntary, and paid at triple time. my crew is losing 24 hours of pay.”

It seems like it might be time to summon Marley’s ghost to pay a visit to management.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Reddit Stories via TikTok for further comment.