‘Ma’am…this is a Chili’s…’: Server blasts diners who ask where their food is sourced from

TikToker Syd (@poorandhungry) has gone viral again for criticizing yet another pet peeve she experiences from diners as a restaurant server. In the clip, she deals with a guest who is dead set on knowing the origin of her proteins.

She posted her clip in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 1 million views as of Saturday, and numerous folks hopped in the comments section of her video who said that they, too, have dealt with customers like this.

Syd plays both roles as server and customer in the sketch. She prefaces her introduction by saying the restaurant is in no way “super fancy,” but this doesn’t stop the customer from asking whether the salmon they’re eating is farm-raised or local, or trying to find out exactly which farm the chicken comes from.

“Which farm? Like do you know the name of the farm?” the customer asks. “Is the farm in our state? Is it in this region? Can you just get, can you let me know what I’m putting into my body?”

“Absolutely,” Syd replies as the server. “I’ll try to nail down where we caught the fish and then what farm that your chicken tenders would be from. Any other questions I can help you answer here?”

The diner then asks whether the juices are “freshly squeezed,” to which Syd replies, “The juices are Tropicana, so they were squeezed in Florida I think.”

It turns out that some viewers who saw her clip have also experienced customers with similar demands at non-fancy restaurants as well.

“Someone asked me if our salmon was wild or farm raised….at Texas Roadhouse,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote that they couldn’t believe customers would see the prices of their dishes at the restaurant and still have the gall to ask for such detailed information.

“Got asked all these at a CHEDDAR’S ma’am the salmon dinner costs $9.49….” they wrote.

Someone else thought that more diners should use common sense and context clues before they ask specific questions about their grub.

According to another user, however, there are parts of the world where restaurants are obligated to inform customers about the origins of their food.

“In ireland its legal requirement of restaurants/ shops to tell you where the food is from,” they claimed.

It seems that there is some credence to the that claim: according to FoodDocs, the nation ranks highest, along with Finland, Japan, Norway, France, and Canada as adopting strict standards when it comes to serving up grub for folks to eat.

The United States didn’t make the cut, and according to The Economist, America ranks 13th in the world when it comes to food safety.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Syd via email for further information.