‘We need 2 people’: It starts raining while Dodge SRT Hellcat has top down. Then the driver tries to put it up

Convertibles are both luxurious and a headache. They can help you arrive in style, but then sometimes it rains.

A young woman who boasts more than 568,000 followers on TikTok as a lifestyle influencer who often posts about her cars went viral recently. The weather got bad while she was out—and it proved difficult to get the top up in her Dodge Hellcat convertible.

“We had to pull over because it started raining… It’s not connecting… Oh, push this lever back?” Flo said during her video as she scrambled with her friend to get the top up. “We need two people… You crank and I’ll pull.”

Her video has 6.5 million views on TikTok.

“I’m never taking this car out again.”

Wait, does Dodge sell a Hellcat convertible?

Not quite. But in recent years, Dodge forged a partnership with Drop Top Customs for an aftermarket convertible option. They can hook it up and make one for you, in other words.

It costs about $26,000 to customize a Hellcat convertible. (Plus what the car itself goes for at your local dealership.)

But as the video shows, the third-party convertible may not be as seamlessly integrated as one assumes. Either way, these aren’t factory-made, so it’s unlikely Dodge’s warranty would cover any damages.

How much does a regular Dodge Hellcat cost?

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT starts at $72,000, per Car and Driver.

Who is this person with the expensive car?

Flo is the self-described “richest girl on TikTok.” According to Reddit, she’s based in New York City. She went viral two years ago for posting about her rich girl content, though many wondered if she was for real and/or being satirical. Some wondered whether she was even a teenager, per Evie magazine. Then her content went dark online.

But she’s back to posting videos that feature her in luxury situations. Like on a “private beach” that looks like a regular resort beach.

She says she recently got a Bugatti for her 17th birthday. Her mansions are suspiciously empty, leading many to speculate whether her content is more about her having friends in real estate where she can post up.

Again, though, her content seems self-aware and winking.

What other major issues should convertible drivers consider?

That top is going to be subject to more wear and tear than other cars. As the viral TikTok shows, the mechanics of the top itself can lead to increased maintenance and security costs. AARP magazine notes sun exposure, security risks, and tons of noise. Plus, as Progressive Insurance writes, they are costlier to insure.

We’ve reached out to @secretfloflo and Stellantis, which owns Dodge, for comment.

@secretfloflo maybe we should have checked the weather before leaving ♬ original sound – Flo

