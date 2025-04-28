‘I would buy one every month or so from Sam’s club’: Customer buys 8-pack of Extra gum. Then he opens the box

Customers have long complained about poor packaging design. For instance, one Pop-Tarts customer demanded a change to the company’s wrappers that included putting the flavor on each one. Now, one Redditor has gone viral for raising concerns about the packaging of an Extra gum value pack.

In a post shared to the r/mildlyinfuriating sub on April 19, user u/Chyllian posted a picture of an open value pack of Extra gum. The package contains eight packs of gum, but there is clearly empty space in the box where a ninth could fit. “It’s obviously meant for 9.. Why only put 8?” u/Chyllian asked.

In the comments, users offered explanations as to why the value pack only contained eight boxes. One user suggested it was “internal shrinkflation.” Shrinkflation refers to the phenomenon where companies decrease the amount of product in a package while keeping the same price. This allows companies to essentially raise the price on products without arousing customers’ suspicions. The commenter contended the company was using old boxes that were intended to fit nine packs before changing to new boxes that would only hold eight. “Changing the printing is easy n cheap,” they said, explaining why the box now said eight instead of nine.

“Nope, these boxes definitely used to have nine,” another user said. “I would buy one every month or so from Sam’s club when I worked there.”

Does Extra come in packs of more than eight?

The Daily Dot was unable to find evidence that Extra gum ever came in a value pack of nine. Walmart offers one; however, it is a variety pack sold and shipped by a third party that seems to be several individual flavors sold as one. The item retails for $19.05, which is significantly higher than the $11.48 cost of the eight-count value pack, which only contains one flavor.

Still, Sam’s Club is a good option for customers looking to get more than eight packs out of their value box of gum. The retailer sells Extra gum in packs of six, 10, and 18. The 18-count is a variety pack that comes with three flavors. The rest contain one.

The Daily Dot has reached out to u/Chyllian via Reddit direct message, as well as to Extra and Sam’s Club via contact form for more information.

