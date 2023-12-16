Man wants refund for meal because he ‘hated it.’ But he ate the whole thing and hasn’t even paid yet

Is this restaurant patron an unsatisfied customer, really committed to a “dad joke,” or just trying to score a free meal? He protests to his server that he wants a refund because he didn’t like his meal—but his plate doesn’t support the story.

Social media entertainer Raymonte (@bdtrelilbrother) posted the interaction to his TikTok account on Nov. 11, and the video now has over 1.1 million views. But is he serious?

The video begins with a shot of Raymonte’s plate. Although there are still plenty of fries left on the tray— as well as a tomato slice with a few bites taken out of it—his burger is mostly gone with only a bite or two of it left.

“Can you come here real quick?” he can be heard asking his server. “I had a problem with this.”

“Um, I hated it. It was cold, didn’t have no flavor. I couldn’t even eat it, so I just want to know, can I get my money back?” he asks his server. She looks at him quizzically while also looking at his mostly devoured burger.

“I hated it. You can’t tell?” he continues.

“I can tell,” the server says, acknowledging the mostly gone meal.

At this point, it becomes unclear as to whether Raymonte is serious or just seriously committed to one of the oldest dad jokes of all time—displaying a clean plate and saying, “I hated it.”

“So, can I get a refund?” he asks.

“I haven’t even charged you yet,” his server replies.

She then says the manager will have to decide whether or not to charge him because he has finished his burger.

“I didn’t finish. I played around in it,” he replies before ending the video with a big laugh (we’re 99 percent certain that he was just joking around).

Whatever the case, Raymonte’s antics left his viewers highly entertained.

“The ‘I haven’t even charged you YET’ is sending me,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s the two bites of the tomato slice for me,” a second said.

“It’s her laughing like you gotta be playing,” another noted.

A further viewer added, “Raymonte you need to be stopped.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Raymonte via email for further comment.