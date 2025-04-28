Man buys a Springdale Keystone RV from Camping World. Then he asks them to winterize it

A dad and motocross enthusiast went to Camping World and purchased a recreational vehicle (RV). He says he asked the retailer to “winterize” his purchase. Indeed, a marker on his unit reads, “This unit has been winterized.”

Featured Video

But he’s claiming that Camping World failed to properly inspect his purchase, a Springdale Keystone RV. And this led, he says, to a blown water heater that the company failed to take accountability for. When this man tried to get Camping World on the horn, he was pointed to what he claims is a fruitless warranty application process.

He said the customer service process was a “joke” and called for a “boycott” of Camping World in his video.

The customer in question, TikTok user Blake Simpson (blake_simpson22), has posted about the issue repeatedly since March. One of his most viral videos about the saga has 892,000 views.

Advertisement

It’s not just him, apparently, who is unhappy with the service at Camping World.

What does it mean to winterize a camper?

The water heater blew because, unbeknownst to Simpson, he says, the unit had not been winterized, so putting water in it blew the frozen pipes.

Had it been “winterized” at purchase, the staffers would have drained the RV’s water system. In addition to cold weather prep like adding antifreeze, checking the tires, etc. For RV enthusiasts, it’s a key component to owning one.

Advertisement

What is a Springdale Keystone RV? How much does one cost?

They are traveler trailers from the Springdale brand known for their affordability. Reddit reviews are generally favorable, though many warn to look for wear and tear in unexpected spots when buying one secondhand on Facebook Marketplace.

They start at about $38,000 and go up into the 50s depending on the floor plan.

Advertisement

What does Camping World sell?

“America’s recreation dealer” sells RVs. It sells parts, furniture, and gear for them. Camping World also sells camping clothing and boating, watersports inventory. The brand has been around since 1966.

Did his Camping World issue get resolved?

Simpson said in a video from the weekend that, yes, eventually, Camping World solved his blown water heater problem. But, he said, about 25 people have reached out to him with similar problems, and he’s now working to get “them to some point of closure.”

Advertisement

Simpson encourages customers to “make noise” and “post on the internet.”

“You don’t need thousands of followers,” he says. “The camping community is super passionate about doing the right thing and making sure these units come off these lots the way that they should.”

A comment on a video of his from April 10 reads: “I wrote a negative Google review. Within minutes the GM was calling me and ended up with them sending me a $2,500 check after several conversations. If you are tenacious, you will get what you want.”

The Camping World that Simpson called out has 2,079 Google reviews as of press time and a 4.4-star rating on Google.

Advertisement

We’ve reached out to Camping World corporate and Simpson for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.