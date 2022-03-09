8 best non-alcoholic beers & hop waters for every occasion

There are some events that just require an ice-cold beer. Whether it’s tailgating, an at-home project, or just a hot summer day that demands a frothy, hoppy beverage, sometimes a beer just hits the spot. But just because you’ve got a hankering for a beer doesn’t mean you have to get drunk. Here are our favorite non-alcoholic beers for that refreshing taste—without the hangover.

The best non-alcoholic beers for every occasion

Athletic Brewing Co. truly has a non-alcoholic beer for every tastebud. NA IPAs and ales are pretty easy to come across, and Athletic has plenty of options to choose from. But their lineup also features wheat beers, darks, sours, weiss beers, and more. You can also snag a mystery limited brew 36-pack featuring a lineup of 6 different specialty brews. Plus, you’ll get 10% off your first order by subscribing to Athletic’s email list.

With a selection like this, it’s definitely worthwhile to join the Athletic Club for mix-and-match 6 packs, up to 15% off your beer, free shipping, merch, and more. If you’re a regular beer-drinker, this is the way to go.

Price: $13.99 per 6-pack

Philip Brandes started Bravus in 2015. His goal was to make beers for all craft-brew enthusiasts – including those who don’t drink alcohol or have a lower tolerance. The brewery’s selections of beers and hop waters are smaller, but their flavors are fan favorites. Their peanut butter and oatmeal dark beers are great on a chilly evening, and Bravus also offers delicious regular and blood orange IPAs. And for fruit-lovers, the raspberry Gose is always a real crowd-pleaser.

Bravus also offers Free shipping on 12 or more beers. And the site allows you to build your own mixed box of beers, so you can try everything Bravus offers without ordering full six-packs of each. Plus, the site offers a low-alcohol oatmeal stout if a special occasion calls for a light buzz. Get 10% off with exclusive code DAILYDOT.

Price: $12.99 per 6-pack

3) Partake Brewing

Partake Brewing is all about enjoying the moment. And according to founder Ted Fleming, you don’t have to drink alcohol to enjoy the taste of a great beer. These non-alcoholic beer flavors are simple, rich, and flavorful. Shopping Partake is as easy as choosing your favorite style of beer – blonde, dark, IPA, pale, or red.

Their brewery also has some incredibly yummy options for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. The peach Gose pairs well with any outdoor activity. They even make a Radler, combining with their fan-favorite blonde lager with fruit juices and orange zest for a yummy, fruity mix that’s ideal for fun in the sun.

Price: $29.99 for a 12-pack

4) Grüvi Non-Alcoholic Adult Beverages

Grüvi is a great option for alcohol-free drinkers who like beer and bubbly wine. In addition to dry rosé and secco, Grüvi features four flavors of non-alcoholic beer.

Whether you’re into a coffee-esque stout, pale ale, IPA, or sour Weisse, Grüvi has a 0% alcohol option to enjoy for any occasion. Plus, Grüvi features beer options for the drinker who’s counting calories.

Price: $29.99 for a 12-pack

5) The Oxymoron Box from Better Rhodes

If you’re trying non-alcoholic beers for the first time, buying a whole case might seem intimidating. What if you don’t like the flavor? Or what if you want to match your beers with different occasions?

Better Rhodes specializes in all kinds of non-alcoholic options. They also make the most well-ranged and delicious sampler pack of non-alcoholic beers you can find online. Get the sampler and have an NA beer for any occasion – and when you find the beers you love, you can go right back to the same site to buy your six-pack. Easy, convenient, and tasty!

Price: $39.99 for a 12-pack

6) HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a great middle-ground for people who love the taste of hops minus the wheaty texture of a beer. These bubbly, refreshing drinks are sugar and calorie-free, so they won’t leave you feeling full if you throw back a few at a social event. They also come with adaptogens and nootropics, which help your body regulate stress and boost cognitive function.

Price: $36.99 for a 12 pack

7) Hoplark

Few things are as refreshing as a beer on a hot day outdoors. One of the few drinks that are? Ice-cold tea! Now you can get the best of both with Hoplark’s HopTea!

These delicious tallboys are gluten-free, vegan, and low-sugar. If you’re a tea-drinker, but you also love that earthy, piney flavor of a good IPA, HopTea is a must-have addition to your collection of non-alcoholic sippers.

Price: $39.99 for a 12 pack

Kin Euphorics are a slightly different kind of non-alcoholic beer alternative. These effervescent herbal drinks are ideal for boosting your mood. Whether you’re up for socializing or looking for some downtime, just crack a can of Kin Spritz or Kin Lightwave.

Spritz offers a light citrus and ginger taste profile, while Lightwave mellows you out with lavender and vanilla. Consider these canned mocktails a tasty push in the right mood direction.

Price: $30.00 for an 8 pack

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.