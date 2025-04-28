‘You must’ve been THEEEEEE elite employee’: Woman doesn’t show up to work. Then a cop shows up at her door

One woman is going viral for sharing the wild tale of what happened when she didn’t show up for work one day. She says that the next thing she knew, there was a police officer at her door.

According to TikTok creator Alantra (@lantlove), things got weird with her manager shortly after she was hired by a nursing agency.

She says the “obsessed” manager began calling and texting her before she even started the job.

It didn’t take long for her to decide not to take the position.

Her manager, she says, wasn’t having it. And she has receipts.

What did her manager do?

A few days ago, Alantra posted Ring camera footage of a police officer standing outside her door. The post includes a text overlay that reads, “The time my job called the police on me for not coming to work.”

In the caption, she says the manager hired her over the phone. Then he started calling and texting her, she says.

The vibes were already off, but Alantra says she traveled 90 minutes for orientation anyway.

“I got to the parking lot & felt this weird feeling and left,” she continues.

In a response to a comment, Alantra says she never even clocked in. Nevertheless, she says they called the police.

Why did the police show up?

The video shows an officer who appears uncomfortable explaining that her now-former employer called the police.

The officer says he’s “not worried” about her or checking to see if she’s going back to work.

Laughing, Alantra says she doesn’t understand why they called the authorities. She claims that she told them she wasn’t coming in.

“They felt like it was a police issue, I guess,” the officer explains. “But they just want to make sure you’re OK.”

While employers can’t use the police to force people to go to work, anyone can call and request what’s known as a welfare check. This is when police stop by, like this officer, to ensure that someone is OK.

What else did the manager do?

According to Alantra, calling the cops was the last act in a strange saga.

In addition to calling and texting her, she claims that the manager contacted her mother when she didn’t go to work.

In a follow-up, she posted a purported screenshot of a text the manager sent her. It says he’s trying to “get clarity” and accuses her of “ignoring me and the facility.”

The message continues, “At this point your license will be at jeopardy because of ‘patient abandonment’ since I did not get your side of things.”

In the comments, Alantra said she’d never gone to work, so it couldn’t be classified as patient abandonment.

Alantra has not identified the facility, writing in a comment that she’s going to speak to an attorney first. She did state that it is a nursing agency.

Alantra didn’t respond to a TikTok comment. Her account does not accept messages from people outside her contacts. The Daily Dot was unable to find an alternative means of reaching her.

Reactions pour in

Alantra’s post captured the attention of thousands. As of this writing, her video has more than 466,000 views.

Many offered advice, urging her to gather evidence, contact a lawyer, and possibly the police.

Most people were extremely creeped out by the manager’s alleged behavior.

“You must’ve been THEEEEEE elite employee bc not the popo at your door,” wrote one.

Another wondered if other employers will “weaponize” the police against employees. “Pls know this is a HUGE red flag!” they added.

“Girllll seems like you really dodge a bullet because why is he trying to manipulate you into still coming by threatening you!” a third chimed in.

Alantra says that she plans to post additional updates about the strange series of events.

