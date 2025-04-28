‘I didn’t realize that was bad’: Nissan driver goes 23,000 miles without oil change. Then she reads the Firestone recommendation

One woman’s car care faux pas left a good portion of TikTok viewers facepalming. If you don’t find Gaby’s (@gabycuyler) clip as funny as thousands of others did, at least let it be a reminder of how important it is to be a good car owner.

No oil changes for you

In a viral clip with over 574,000 viewers, Gaby shared a major blunder when it came to routine oil changes.

“I haven’t gotten an oil change since June of last year, which is 23,000 miles ago,” Gaby begins. “I didn’t realize that was bad because I thought I was supposed to get one every 15,000 miles.”

How did Gaby come up with such an unusually high number?

She holds up the Firestone sticker that advises when her next oil change for her Nissan is due.

“It looks to me like it said 15,000 miles,” Gaby shares. She points at the number, which reads “+5,000.” To her, she claims it looked like 15,000.

“I Googled it yesterday because my car was flashing and was saying, ‘Warning, you have really low oil,’” she says. “And I find out you have to get an oil change every 5,000 miles… I can’t believe my car did not break on the spot.”

Viewers are shocked Gaby’s car is still driving

“These people share the road with us,” one wrote.

Another added, “Guys let her keep the car, we don’t want this one on the used market.”

“Bro almost drove around the whole world on one oil change,” one joked.

How often should you change your oil?

As Gaby’s Google search declared, cars should generally get an oil change every 3,000 to 7,500 miles. According to the American Automobile Association, it depends on the car’s age, type of oil, and driving conditions. Still, it states that modern lubricants advise changing your oil at least every 7,500 miles.

However, some auto shops may recommend that 10,000 is fine, but it seems that the standard is already changing.

In a story covered by the Daily Dot, mechanics at Royal Auto Shop shortened their oil change interval from 10,000 to 5,000.

In that article, the mechanic explained that “high oil change intervals can allow carbon to build up in the engine ring lands, making the rings stick and causing oil to burn faster. However, changing oil frequently can prevent this cycle, helping engines last longer.”

“We’re looking out for our clients. We need these vehicles to last,” he said. “I don’t think it’s the manufacturer’s priority to get the car to last 300,000 miles.”

But how important are oil changes really? Can you push it a bit more than the recommended time?

Failing to change your oil can have dire consequences. Not only will your car have reduced fuel efficiency, but it can also damage the engine. You can also get a buildup of sludge, which can clog passages, causing your engine to overheat.

However, missing an oil change or not changing it exactly at the recommended date is not that big of a deal. It can become dangerous, however, if you go 23,000 miles without changing it.

After realizing this, Gaby quickly emptied a bottle of Valvoline synthetic oil into her car. However, it didn’t seem to do the trick. Gaby says it wasn’t enough and that she would add another quart.

But is that safe?

It’s generally best to change your entire oil instead of “topping it off,” hence it being called an oil change. Adding new oil to old oil doesn’t remove the dirt of contaminants and can even cause more sludge. However, if you are in desperate need of oil, it doesn’t hurt to add some, like this TikToker did.

What type of oil is best?

There are several types of oils in the market: full synthetic, synthetic blend, conventional, high mileage, and others. However, it’s best to check your car’s owner’s manual to be sure. While the most common is full synthetic, it would depend on your car’s model and engine. As well as your driving habits.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gaby via Instagram direct message.



