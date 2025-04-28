‘Another reason to buy cheese from Italy’: Expert says stop buying cheese from the U.S. unless you know this detail. Then he explains why

Many shoppers don’t stop to think about how the food they buy in the grocery store is produced. If it looks tasty and is the right price, it goes in the cart. But one expert says you should be more wary about where your cheese comes from before buying.

Why should you be cautious?

“Stop buying cheese in the United States unless you know the local source. Here’s why: 90% of the cheese in the U.S. uses a rennet—it’s something that they use in the manufacturing of cheese—that is a non-animal source,” Dr. Daniel Pompa (@drpompa) says in a viral TikTok. “And, most of it, 90% of the cheese manufactured in the U.S., uses an enzyme from genetically modified organisms.”

“You don’t want that,” he asserts.

Dairy processor Saputo confirms that rennet is an enzyme used in cheese manufacturing to promote coagulation. The company states that there are four types of rennet used in cheese making. It includes one from a genetically modified source. It adds that animal rennet was historically most commonly used. However, many manufacturers have now switched to the genetically modified version. Saputo also confirms Pompa’s assertion: “It’s estimated that 80% to 90% of the cheese Americans consume today is made using this genetically modified rennet.”

Pompa says, “Well, most of the time, vegetable rennet is either made from a bacteria, a microbial source—could even be from mold or another fungus—or, most of the time, it is from a genetically modified organism. So, absolutely avoid it.”

Is genetically modified rennet bad?

In an article titled “Demystifying rennet, a key ingredient in cheesemaking,” cheese producer Shelburne Farms states that while it now only uses calf rennet, it used fermentation-produced chymosin (FPC), or genetically modified rennet, in the past.

“In 1990, Pfizer successfully produced a chymosin that is genetically identical to the chymosin found in calf rennet,” it explained. “It is filtered from the bacteria in which it’s grown and isolated.”

Shelburne Farms no longer uses fermentation-produced chymosin because it does not contain pepsin. This is an enzyme found in calf rennet, “so for our purposes, it does not have the exact same impact on the aging process.”

It adds, “We have used fermentation produced chymosin at Shelburne Farms in the past, and we believe the product is safe and reliable, and can be part of a healthy food system. Debate on whether these enzymes are effectively a genetically modified organism is ongoing.”

Where can you get cheese without FPC rennet?

Pompa asserts that genetically modified rennet is “Another reason to buy cheese from Italy.”

“Yup, anything from Europe, they’re still using the old-fashioned way—the animal source,” he continues.

However, this is not necessarily true. Food Renegade writes, “Even cheeses imported from European countries, where GMOs (genetically modified organisms) are limited in agriculture and food production, likely contain GM rennet.”

This is because, it says, the laws in Europe restricting genetic modification in food production do not apply to exported goods. “And most European countries (not including France and Austria) now allow the use of FPC for their own citizens, as well,” it adds.

What’s the doctor’s final verdict?

“So, avoid the vegetable [rennet] source,” Pompa says. “If you don’t know your [cheese] source from the U.S., forget about it.”

“American cheese is dis[g]usting!” one commenter opined.

Another agreed, writing, “Cheese here doesn’t taste as good as the cheeses in Europe…”

Several suggested brands that they claim don’t use genetically modified rennet.

“Tillamook doesn’t use it,” one viewer said.

However, on its website, Tillamook states, “Since 2016, we have utilized fermentation-produced rennet that has Kosher and Halal certification and is vegetarian. We believe it closely mimics the flavor and quality profiles of a traditional bovine rennet.”

Another commenter added, “Anyone wondering what kind— Kerry Gold. It’s delicious!”

Yet again, the commenter is incorrect. Kerrygold states on its website, “All Kerrygold® cheeses are made using microbial rennet, and therefore are suitable for vegetarians.”

One commenter asked Pompa to back up his claims. “Please cite peer reviewed clinical research that says there is any link between rennet [sourced] through GMOs and any kind of adverse effects,” they wrote.

According to The Healthy Indian Project, “No, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that Pfizer’s rennet is harmful to human health.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pompa via TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

