Walmart customer bites fried-and-battered block of literal wood instead of honey BBQ boneless wing

Brace yourselves for this weird, wild TikTok ride. A Walmart customer bites into a fried-and-battered block of literal wood instead of a honey BBQ boneless wing.

TikTok user Bella (@gayassbellaaa) dropped a viral bomb that’s got 2.3 million people doing double-takes as of Sunday evening. The video, titled “@Walmart could you kindly explain how we were given a block of wood in place of a honey bbq boneless wing,” is nothing short of a fast-food disaster. Bella shows off a deep-fried piece of wood that was sneakily hanging out in her Walmart chicken bites. Yep, that’s right—a piece of wood.

Bella’s shock is palpable as she shows off her very crunchy, wooden discovery. “It’s a literal piece of wood that she just bit into… It’s a literal block of wood, y’all. It’s wood.” The video pans over the battered and fried impostor that was meant to be a honey bbq wing.

The comments on Bella’s video are a mixed bag of detective work and humor. One user’s theory: “Those are the pallet pieces that SIT ON THE FLOOR.” Another quipped, “that’s a pallet cleanser.” And let’s not forget the optimists in the crowd, who saw dollar signs. “You better get paiddd,” said one user. Another wistfully added, “I get Walmart deli food all the time, why couldn’t this have happened to me.”

This wood-in-the-food saga might seem like a one-off, but it actually taps into a bigger picture. Walmart, a retail giant, is no stranger to lawsuits. With around 5,000 cases filed against it each year starting in the early to mid-2000s, they’re practically a legal battlefield. It’s important to note that Walmart has been the world’s largest company by revenue since 2014, which means they’re pretty well-armored for these legal skirmishes.

So, what’s next for Bella and her wooden wing? Taking on Walmart in court is a David vs. Goliath scenario, but hey, stranger things have happened. While Walmart might be tough to take down, Bella’s fried wood nugget case is bizarre enough that it just might stand out. If she decides to lawyer up, she’ll be facing a retail titan that’s no stranger to courtroom drama. Bella would be joining the likes of a woman who sued Walmart in 2013 as she apparently found glass in her nuggets.

Bella’s TikTok adventure is more than just a viral moment; it’s a peek into the unexpected twists and turns of eating out, even at a place as familiar as Walmart. As we all navigate the quirky and sometimes baffling world of retail dining, Bella’s story is a reminder to always expect the unexpected—because you never know when your chicken bite might just be… wood. Hey, there’s a first time for everything.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Bella via TikTok comment for further information.