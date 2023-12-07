We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A Taco Bell customer who says she was kicked out of the restaurant for cleaning and decorating a bathroom, how a conspiracy theory about President Joe Biden’s Christmas tree fell apart very quickly, a viral video where a woman says her married uncle liked her on Tinder, and why Netflix is facing backlash online.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow! We’ve got something fun planned… so stay tuned! 👀



— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman got kicked out of Taco Bell for trying to clean and decorate their bathroom for free.

A picture of President Joe Biden and his wife Jill trimming the White House Christmas tree went viral with conservative accounts accusing the White House of pushing out fake propaganda using old photos. What they didn’t seem to realize was that it is in fact old and wasn’t put out recently.

Online dating and dating apps have turned simple swipes into meet-cutes. However, these meetings become less cute when there are family members involved.

📺 CULTURE

Netflix faces backlash over Charles Melton Instagram post

After posting a shirtless movie still of Charles Melton on Instagram, Netflix is receiving backlash on social media for sexualizing Melton’s character, a victim of childhood sexual abuse, in the post.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

BonginoReport/Rumble (Fair Use)

Deplatformed: Conservatives think a Chevy ad shows they are ‘winning the culture war’

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍻 In a now-viral video, a woman shared the types of interactions she has with customers as a 22-year-old bartender.

🍔 A McDonald’s employee sounded off on specific customer behaviors that grind her gears. Her video sparked a litany of different responses from other users on TikTok who shared some of their own pet peeves.

🧀 This man exposed Costco’s mac and cheese recipe as revenge after an employee hassled him over his membership usage.

🗣️ A Sephora worker kicked out a content creator after she attempted a “perfume hack” in the store.

🐟 Sometimes, customers have the strangest requests. In viral clip, a Burger King worker shared one customer’s peculiar request: a customer asked him to prepare Burger King’s Fish’N Crisp the same way McDonald’s makes its iconic Filet-O-Fish.

🏳‍🌈 Start your movie night binge-fest with some of the best LGBTQ movies and series you can stream right now on Amazon Prime. *

🌮 Everyone has been there: You just don’t feel like cooking. That was the motivation for a woman when she wanted to treat her and her husband to a couple of Chipotle bowls earlier this week. She was, however, taken aback when the price came to $50.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU EVER HAD A BAD EXPERIENCE WHILE TRYING TO QUIT A JOB?

👋 Before you go

It stands to reason Dollar Tree is the cheapest price that you can find. The “dollar” is right there in the name. But one TikToker is pointing out that there are better bargains to be had at Walmart if you just know where to look.

Jenny Luna (@jenny_luna01) tells her viewers, “It’s official. Walmart has cheaper things than Dollar Tree,” at the beginning of her video. The video now has 65,000 views and counting.

Luna goes on to show a string of bargains she finds on the shelves of Walmart including plain bread crumbs ($1.22), cornbread mic ($1.12), blueberry and strawberry muffin mix ($1.12), a 14-ounce bottle of ketchup for 98 cents, and an 8-ounce bottle of mustard for 60 cents.

“I just got f***ing hungry looking back at this video,” she tells her viewers before beginning a new list of cheap deals.