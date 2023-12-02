‘What did you expect?’: Sephora customer kicked out for trying tester perfume hack

A Sephora worker kicked out a content creator after she attempted a “perfume hack” in the store.

In a viral video that has amassed over 1.2 million views and thousands of likes, TikToker Bloom Babe (@perfumehacks101) captured the exact moment a worker told her to leave the store.

“Here is the raw footage,” read an on-screen caption.

In the clip, the content creator’s hands can be seen filling up a mini portable perfume carrier from a tester bottle of Flowerbomb by Victor & Rolf.

“What are you doing?” the voice of an apparent employee interrupts.

“Uhhh,” the woman responds.

“No,” the worker interrupts before the woman can respond. “What are you trying to do?”

“Oh, I can’t do this?” the content creator finally asks.

The interaction ends with the worker telling the woman to leave the store.

“Please stop that or leave the store,” the employee says.

Evidently, the TikToker has no desire to stop, so she chooses to leave.

In previous videos, the woman successfully executed the “perfume hack” and filled various portable perfume bottles with different scents. She has hit other stores, including Ulta.

However, she often confronts workers who stop her dead in her tracks, posting the videos of those interactions to her social media platforms.

In the comments section of the viral clip, many agreed with the Sephora worker interrupting the “perfume hack.”

“It’s the same concept as going to a buffet,” a viewer explained. “Eat as much as you want there, just don’t bring food home.”

Others celebrated the “hack” and vowed to try it out themselves.

“I spent $170 for my bottle of perfume,” a viewer wrote. “Why the hell am I just NOW seeing this.”

Some argued they would’ve ignored the worker and continued taking the tester perfume.

“I would’ve kept going while she was talking,” another viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sephora via email and Bloom Babe by TikTok comment for more information.