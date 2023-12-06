‘He just had a baby too’: Woman says her married uncle liked her on Tinder

Online dating and dating apps have turned simple swipes into meet-cutes. However, these meetings become less cute when there are family members involved.

While dating enabled by web and app-based services has led to some wild stories—from parents using them to find their next partner or dates gone awry—it can in fact get worse.

One user of the dating app Tinder says she joined at the suggestion of a friend—only to encounter a family member on the app. TikTok user @breakingbadbiddies shared a screen grab of her uncle’s Tinder profile, showing that he had swiped right on her profile.

“My friends: you should get on the dating apps to get over your breakup,” a text overlay on the slideshow reads over a selfie of @breakingbadbiddies.

The text overlay continues with some elaboration of the people included in the photo, their faces obscured. It states that both her uncle and grandfather are featured in the profile photo and that her uncle is married.

In her caption, @breakingbadbiddies also wrote that her uncle had recently welcomed a baby as well.

“He just had a baby too …. my friends screamed and cried when i told them,” the poster captioned her slideshow. The Daily Dot has reached out to @breakingbadbiddies via a comment on the video.

Some viewers suggested the swipe right might have been intended as a kind gesture, as opposed to a suggestive one, which others said did not excuse his presence as a married man on a dating app.

“I wanna think he did it just to scare you or show you that he saw you,” one commenter wrote.

“My friends say they do it to be polite?” another said. “They’re like mid 30s and over. I hope this helps.”

“I dunno what to gloss over. the married bit or the matching,” a further user commented. “What if theyre poly or open relationship.”

Others commented on the video that they had also been liked on dating apps by family members, or have seen profiles of family members while using the apps.

“And i thought my 3rd or 4th cousin liking me was weird and gave me the heebeejeebees,” one commenter wrote. “This is next level!”

“Classic!” another shared. “I saw my aunts ex husband on there too. Scary.”

“Yeah my cousin liked me but last time I seen him was when I was 6 so Idk if he recognized me or at least that’s what I’m hoping,” a further viewer said.