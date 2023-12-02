‘Does this drink come with your number?’: Worker reveals what her customers are like as a 22-year-old bartender

In a now-viral video, a woman shared the types of interactions she has with customers as a 22-year-old bartender. The clip, posted by Docs Tavern in Greenville, SC (@docstavernsc), has reached over 268,000 views and 4,200 likes by Friday afternoon.

@docstavernsc’s video has an on-screen caption that says, “POV: Bartending as a 22 year old female.”

The video begins with the young bartender making a drink for a customer.

Next, the video cuts to a photo of a man with a giant grin and a gold tooth. The caption reads, “You gonna put more likker [liquor] in there?!”

This pokes at the joke that older customers may assume younger bartenders don’t fill up their drinks with as much alcohol.

One viewer left a comment saying, “For real though, if you pour it strong, you get way more in tips.”

Then, the video cuts to another photo of a man with a broad smile and edited-on googly eyes, with the caption, “Does this drink come with your number?”

Another commenter shares, “Comes with being a bartender. When I was 21 I had the nastiest women trying to touch me all night.”

Lastly, the video cuts to a photo of an older woman with a caption that says, “I used to look like you… I got all the guys.”

“Funny thing is most bartender girls end up like that,” one viewer commented.

Another said, “You’ve got the wrong job if you don’t want drunk weirdo’s creeping on you.”

Several viewers left comments like this under @docstavernsc’s video. “Comes with the territory, but I get your point,” one says.

“Yet those are the exact same people bartenders spend all their time with,” another suggests, “y’all know what you’re doin.”

However, one viewer came to Doc Tavern’s defense and said, “this is exactly why I leave women in customer service jobs alone. It’s their job to be nice, I know I’m not special.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Docs Tavern via TikTok direct message for comment on the video.