‘You can’t quit’: McDonald’s worker tries to put in her 2-weeks’ notice, gets told no

TikToker and McDonald’s employee Jenna (@jennaakiley) recently shared a candid glimpse into the chaos of working at the fast-food giant, garnering over 740,000 views. When she announced that she was putting her two weeks’ notice in after facing another work “catastrophe,” a fellow worker denied her request to quit.

“I can not with this place,” she wrote in the caption for the video, which captures a first-person view of the tumultuous environment at McDonald’s.

In her video, Jenna announces her intention to quit, expressing frustration and exhaustion. “I am quitting. I’m putting in my two weeks again,” she says. “I give up.”

Another employee, possibly the store’s manager, responds, “You can’t quit.” This only adds to the tension of the scene, showcasing the often high-stress and demanding nature of fast-food work environments.

The comment section brimmed with support and empathy for Jenna’s situation.

One user asserted their independence, saying, “’You can’t quit watch me!!!”

Another commenter shared a similar sentiment, “The ‘you can’t quit’ woulda caused me to clock out right there.”

A third user offers a more entrepreneurial perspective: “See how she said ‘u can’t quit’ all I heard was ‘I’ll pay u more for you to stay’ ask for a raise…”

Fast-food jobs frequently have a high turnover rate of employees. As QSR reported in 2021, nearly 1 million fast-food workers left their jobs in November alone. Given the stress of difficult customers, understaffing, and working conditions, it’s not difficult to see why.

Jenna’s plight highlights the ongoing decline in the availability of workers for service jobs in fast food, a challenge increasingly met with technological solutions. Many fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, are turning to self-service kiosks to streamline order processing and reduce the burden on human staff. However, as Jenna’s video shows, technology is not yet equipped to handle all aspects of fast-food operations, particularly the more chaotic and unpredictable components.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and Jenna via email for comment.