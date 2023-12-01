‘Go to a restaurant’: Chipotle customer pays $50 for 2 bowls. Here’s what cost so much

Sometimes, you just don’t feel like cooking, which was the motivation for a woman when she wanted to treat her and her husband to a couple of Chipotle bowls earlier this week. She was, however, taken aback when the price came to $50.

The video documenting this shocking tally came from TikTok creator Meghan Elinor, getting more than 44,700 views since going up Tuesday.

She starts her video incredulous, asking, “Where the f*ck does Chipotle get the goddamn audacity to charge somebody $50 for two bowls?”

She then, through green-screen magic, shows a phone order with her dish coming to $18 (a half steak, half chicken bowl for $13.85, plus a side of guacamole and a tortilla), and her husband’s landing at $27.25 (for a double steak bowl with chips and guac).

“I know it’s a little bit pricey nowadays,” she observed, “but goddamn, I didn’t know it was gonna be this pricey!”

She then exclaimed, “$18! 18 f*cking dollars for my bowl, with one meat.”

After revealing that she deleted her husband’s order and put it back in to make sure it wasn’t being counted twice, she marveled at the $50 price tag once more.

“That’s a whole-ass meal for an entire family of four for two people,” she observed. “How the f*ck are people affording life right now? Like, I understand that eating out is a luxury, but it’s goddamn Chipotle. It’s fast food. It’s literally takeout.”

She then noted that it wasn’t even delivery; it was an order she was going to pick up off the shelf. That dovetailed into one commenter’s quip about how to make an expensive order even more expensive: “You should have had Doordash to deliver it for $75!”

Someone else agreed, “Yup. True statement. Absolutely insane.”

Another recalled, “I remember in college when my bowl was $9.21.”

Elinor responded, “I remember it being less than $10 per bowl just a few years ago! wtf happened.”

One commenter blamed Joe Biden, while another put some blame on Elinor’s order, saying, “You tipped the scales with the double meat and chips. I only get the chips if it’s free on the app.”

Finally, someone suggested, “That’s why I’d just go to a restaurant.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Elinor via Instagram direct message and Chipotle via email.