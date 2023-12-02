‘I don’t work at McDonald’s’: Burger King worker says customer asked for fish sandwich to be made like McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

Sometimes, customers have the strangest requests—from a medium-rare salmon to a Tito’s martini shaken 35 times. In a now-viral clip, a Burger King worker shared another peculiar request: a customer asked him to prepare Burger King’s Fish’N Crisp the same way McDonald’s makes its iconic Filet-O-Fish.

TikTok user @foodieflicks1 posts content while working at Burger King. Previously, he had gone viral after a customer asked for their burger to be made “like the advertisements.” This time, he revealed a customer’s odd request for their fish sandwich. @foodieflicks1 stated the customer requested the fish sandwich to be made like McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish.

” Um, well, I don’t work at McDonald’s,” he told viewers. “I never did, so I don’t know how.” However, @foodieflicks1 obliged. He added tartar sauce to the top and bottom bun and only used half a cheese slice, as the customer requested.

Still, the content creator was confused. “I know not every bite is gonna get cheese,” he said, placing the fish patty onto the bun with tongs. “Look, I work at Burger King, so you can have it your way. … That’s what the customer wanted, and that’s how I did it,” he stated while wrapping the sandwich in paper.

“I’m just saying, while I made it, I was definitely questioning my existence and my reality,” he concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to @foodieflicks1 via TikTok comment. The video garnered over 19,000 views. In the comments section, viewers stated that the fish sandwiches from Burger King and McDonald’s are similar.

“Yes that’s how we make it, but tartar only on top bun,” one viewer wrote.

“All it is tartar on the top bun and the half slice cheese like u did on the top bun and that it,” a second remarked.

In addition, others complimented the fish sandwich.

“Fine job sir they are satisfied,” one viewer commented.

“Burger King has the better fish sandwich,” a second stated.

As commenters stated, there’s not much difference between the Fish-O-Filet and the Fish’N Crisp. Both sandwiches are served with the basics: buns, tartar sauce, fish patty, and cheese. However, the Fish’N Crisp is served with sesame buns (though it was not in @foodieflicks1’s) video, the cheese is on top of the fish patty, and the tartar sauce is tangy to “accentuate the fish’s flavor.”