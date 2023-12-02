We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



I hope your weekend is off to a good start. Our top stories today are about: A DoorDasher confronting a customer who allegedly lied about not receiving their order, speculation that billionaire Mark Cuban is considering a presidential run, an explainer on the extremely popular “kombucha girl” meme, and why rap star Nicki Minaj is receiving praise online following the death of Henry Kissinger.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

Keep an eye on your inbox today for the last round of voting in this year’s Daily Dot Hall of Fame!

See ya next week,



— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A DoorDasher posted a video that went viral where she confronts a customer who allegedly falsely reported that her order never arrived, resulting in a violation on the dasher’s account.

➤ READ MORE

The internet is speculating that billionaire businessman Mark Cuban is considering a presidential run after selling his majority Mavericks stake and announcing his forthcoming departure from Shark Tank.

➤ READ MORE

Brittany Tomlinson, one of the most beloved creators on the internet right now, went viral on TikTok in August 2019 after she posted a video of herself trying—then hating, then kind of liking, and then hating again—kombucha for the first time.

➤ READ MORE

Rap star Nicki Minaj is receiving praise across social media following the death of notorious diplomat Henry Kissinger. But why?

➤ READ MORE

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘Scream 7’ controversy proves that producers and fans don’t see eye to eye

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎂 Birthdays are commonly celebrated with loved ones at a restaurant, the movies, or even a bar. A woman shared how she celebrated her birthday dinner at Costco with her family, making it the “cheapest” birthday dinner ever.

🌱 This traveler is being criticized for smuggling a live plant through an airport inside of a Chick-fil-A cup.

🖥️ In a viral video, a Best Buy customer went in for what he thought would be a simple exchange and left with a strong disdain for the company and its customer service.

🖋 Stop trauma dumping and unleash the weight of the world through your writing. These are the best therapy journals on the market today. *

💼 If you’ve been on the prowl for a job, then you’ve probably noticed some companies request ridiculous levels of experience from their applicants, but are only offering entry-level pay.

🍟 Fast food, which was once the go-to for quick and affordable meals, is facing a new issue: Skyrocketing prices that have left customers scratching their heads and emptying their pockets.

💵 As an outlet store, TJ Maxx is the go-to place for good quality, branded products for a fraction of their original price. But did you know you can make even further savings?

🔒 Surf the ‘net safely

Do you have questions about how to surf the ‘net safely? We can help!



Just click the button below to ask our Tech Reporter Mikael a question. If your question gets picked to be answered, you’ll get this pretty sweet “Your Password Sucks” shirt to show off.

👋 Before you go

Recently, TikTok user @thumbs.up.canuck noticed that McDonald’s had decided to open up a new location near him. Rather than simply being excited, he was confused—primarily due to the restaurant’s location.

“It’s literally in the middle of farm field,” the Quebec-based TikToker says. “It’s surrounded by farm, and there’s not even electricity yet. They’re running the d*mn place on a generator! That’s crazy!”

Immediately, TikTok users in the comments began to cry conspiracy, saying that the McDonald’s Canada Corporate offices must know something that everyone else does not.

🎶 Now Playing: “There Will Be Blood” by Kim Petras 🎶