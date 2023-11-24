‘You can’t price match to the exact same price that it was yesterday?’: Best Buy customer tries to exchange Macbook for different color. It’s $230 more

In a viral video, a Best Buy customer went in for what he thought would be a simple exchange and left with a strong disdain for the company and its customer service.

“This is your sign to never shop at Best Buy,” the creator said.

In the TikTok, Aydin (@lifeofaydinx) explains that he just bought a new MacBook Air on Best Buy’s website, but accidentally selected the wrong color.

Given that the item was still in the original packaging, completely unopened, he expected to go through a simple exchange process. Man, was he wrong.

He explained the situation to the cashier at Best Buy, saying he accidentally got silver instead of space gray and wanted to exchange his new device. But as he rings up the new laptop, the cashier tells Aydin he owes $230 with tax.

Aydin questions the $200 difference, and the cashier says that it’s because Aydin bought his device on sale, but now the laptop is at regular price, so if he wants to do an exchange, he has to pay the difference.

“How does that make any sense?” Aydin asked.

The cashier continued by saying that since the price had changed, they couldn’t honor the original price at which Aydin bought the item.

“Not to be a Karen or anything, I ask for the manager,” Aydin said.

But they told him the same thing. On top of that, the manager tried to get Aydin to purchase a $180 Best Buy membership since one of the perks of the membership would allow them to make the price adjustment. But Aydin would only be “saving” about $50 in that situation.

“Why the [expletive] would I become a member with a company that does business like this?” Aydin said.

He said the manager had the authorization to do the price match, “he just wouldn’t do it.”

In a follow-up, he added that the issue wasn’t actually the color change. He overheard the worker and manager talking about how instead of processing the interaction as an exchange, it would be a return and new sale.

While Aydin acknowledged that people may think he shouldn’t be so upset over a color, he explained that the laptop was an expensive purchase meant to last him for the next five years. So yeah, he wants the color that he wants.

He said the experience at Best Buy sucked all the excitement out of the experience of making this big purchase.

“Way to ruin a shopping experience. I’m so tired of all these companies being so desperate for profit. They’ll sacrifice anything, including customer service. @Best Buy YOU SUCK!” Aydin wrote in the caption.

The video has nearly 100,000 views and more than 1,000 comments.

Surprisingly, many commenters were on Best Buy’s side and accused Aydin of trying to scam the company by making an exchange on a sale item.

“Why are people so quick to defend megacorporations that collectively screw all consumers with their policies and retail practices?” Aydin asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aydin for comment via Instagram direct message and to Best Buy via email.

In a reply Aydin added the following:

“They should have honored the price on my receipt for the exchange but refused to.”

“The SKU’s being different is irrelevant because all of the colors in the MacBooks are sold at the same price at any given time. All colors were on sale for $900 at the time I purchased. Lastly, it is very easy to mistake the colors because the images used on their website barely show the difference in the product.”