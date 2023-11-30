‘Y’all have no idea what’s about to happen’: Nicki Minaj’s cryptic tweet has fans thinking she predicted Henry Kissinger’s death

Rap star Nicki Minaj is receiving praise across social media following the death of notorious diplomat Henry Kissinger. But why?

Kissinger, described by Rolling Stone as a war criminal beloved by America’s ruling class, died on Wednesday at the age of 100 at his home in Connecticut.

Serving in the 1970s as Secretary of State and national security advisor under the presidential administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Kissinger is tied to numerous atrocities over the decade including the secret bombardment of Cambodia between 1969 and 1970 that led to an estimated 500,000 civilian deaths.

So how exactly does Minaj tie in? Just hours before Kissinger’s death, the music artist shared an ominous post on X: “The fact that y’all have no idea what’s about to happen.”

The tweet from Minaj actually appears to reference her upcoming album. But the timing was too coincidental for some, who joked that she had been responsible for Kissinger’s passing.

“Thanks for killing Kissinger Queen” a response with 14,000 likes said.

Minaj was quickly deemed an assassin by her fan base, who shared images of the rap star’s character in the video game franchise Call of Duty.

“The last thing Henry Kissinger saw,” one user wrote.

The joke has since gone viral all across X, with other users suggesting that Minaj may have special powers.

“Nicki with the gift of prophecy,” another wrote.

Many of the songwriter’s fans weren’t even sure who Kissinger was, but nonetheless celebrated the praise Minaj was receiving.

“i’m crying idk who henry kissinger is but apparently we’re happy? and nicki is a psychic? i was wondering why her quotes were jumping,” one fan wrote.

While Minaj has continued to share on X, the rap star has not weighed in on the viral response to her post.

Sounds exactly like something an assassin would do.