Mark Cuban’s recent moves spark speculation 2024 presidential run is looming

The internet is speculating that billionaire businessman Mark Cuban is considering a presidential run after selling his majority Mavericks stake and announcing his forthcoming departure from Shark Tank.

Brian Glenn, the director of programming for the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network, theorized in a post on Tuesday that Cuban could be prepping for a presidential run “at some point.”

“Suddenly sells majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks. Announces he’s leaving Shark Tank after 16 seasons,” Glenn said. “Looks like someone is clearing his calendar and making time for ‘something else’.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) responded to Glenn (who she is dating) wondering “could this be true?”

“If Mark Cuban decides to run and the Democrats replace him, it doesn’t matter,” she continued. “The entire Democrat party is the same as the Biden admin. ANYONE they support is exactly the same as the America LAST Democrat party. They are all Joe Biden.”

Mark Cuban 2024?

Many others on social media predicted Cuban would wade into a presidential race, more likely as an independent than an Democrat, while one user noted the “irony” that Cuban “literally bought the Mavs from Ross Perot,” who was famous for his own presidential runs.

Cuban, purchased the stake from Perot Jr. in 2001 for $285 million—the son of the infmaous presidential candidate.

“If Mark Cuban truly is gearing up for a presidential run, I will bet money today on him winning,” posted one person.

The speculation—which is completely unfounded at this time—prompted a number of humorous social media posts.

“a mark cuban presidential campaign would be the thing that finally breaks me,” wrote one X user.

a mark cuban presidential campaign would be the thing that finally breaks me https://t.co/IDOsmit2wC — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) November 29, 2023

“it looks like mark cuban will be entering the shark tank of american electoral politics, where us ‘sharks’ (the american voter) will see if we want to invest in his “product” (100000% tax cuts),” replied another user.

Cuban has not publicly addressed the rumors, though he has mused about the possibility of running as an independent in past years.

He engaged with the centrist and bipartisan No Labels movement this year but ruled out the prospect of running as a No Labels candidate in 2024.

“No. My family would disown me,” Cuban wrote in an email to NBC News.