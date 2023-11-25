Customer can’t believe 2023 fast food prices, says even small meals are too expensive

Fast food, which was once the go-to for quick and affordable meals, is facing a new issue: Skyrocketing prices that have left customers scratching their heads and emptying their pockets.

In a viral video, TikTok user @topherolive jokes about the state of the industry with his sketch about the absurd price of a cheeseburger combo meal.

The sketch begins innocently enough with a routine order: “Yeah, can I do one cheeseburger with a large fry and drink?” However, the fast-food worker, also played by the TikToker, confidently quotes a staggering $92.46 for the simple combo.

The customer protests, “Whoa, $92? What are we talking about? It’s a cheeseburger and a fry and a drink?”

Unfazed, the worker makes a suggestion: “Oh, you must not have downloaded the app. If you download the app, you get 10% off all orders, so it’s not gonna be that much.”

The customer, still in disbelief, retorts, “Only 10% off? What are you talking about? $92?” to which the worker offers an alternative: “Well, if you change the combo from a large to a medium, sir, it’s only going to be $86.”

Posted by @topherolive on Nov. 13, the TikTok has garnered over 546,600 views, resonating with viewers who are also unhappy about the rising cost of fast food.

“Me and my wife were just talking about how you might as well go to a restaurant for what fast food places cost now,” one commenter said.

“I bought 3 things from taco bell today it was almost $20,” a second claimed.

“This is Five Guys,” a third remarked.

“I just got two combo meals at Wendy’s and it was $25,” a fourth commenter remarked.

“I ordered a burger and they tell me it’s $15.75 then they ask me if I want fries and a drink. $7 extra,” one more added.

@topherolive isn’t the only one on TikTok who’s been talking about the skyrocketing price of fast food. Recently, another user gained viral attention by criticizing McDonald’s for charging $25 for a mere three items, highlighting the ongoing concerns about the rising prices in the fast food industry. And this concern isn’t just anecdotal. According to Restaurant Business, inflation at fast food restaurants continues to rise, despite prices leveling off at restaurants and grocery stores.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @topherolive via TikTok direct messages for comment.