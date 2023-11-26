‘They’re thinking way ahead’: New McDonald’s location opens in the middle of nowhere with no electricity, baffling viewers

Recently, TikTok user @thumbs.up.canuck noticed that McDonald’s had decided to open up a new location near him. Rather than simply being excited, he was confused—primarily due to the restaurant’s location.

“It’s literally in the middle of farm field,” the Quebec-based TikToker says. “It’s surrounded by farm, and there’s not even electricity yet. They’re running the d*mn place on a generator! That’s crazy!”

His video currently has over 32,000 views as of Sunday. The McDonald’s location can be found in Saint-François, Laval, Quebec.

Immediately, TikTok users in the comments began to cry conspiracy, saying that the McDonald’s Canada Corporate offices must know something that everyone else does not.

“Then you know what’s coming,” said a user. “They wouldn’t put it there for nothing.”

“Soon comes the apartments,” offered another.

“In two years it will be surrounded by houses strategically planned,” echoed a third.

“All the surrounding farms are about to be purchased and sold to developers,” explained a further TikToker.

While some theorized that this location could eventually be part of a major truckstop, the general consensus seemed to be that this was a strategic real estate move. Commenters allege that this area is likely going to be developed soon; as such, McDonald’s bought the property for a lower cost estimating that traffic will increase in the future.

“They’re thinking way ahead,” detailed a commenter. “I remember seeing a 7/11 way out west of Lubbock thinking why, now there’s tons of ppl living close by.”

That said, many insisted that isolated McDonald’s locations like these are of superior quality to other, more centrally-located alternatives.

“Best McDonald’s you’ll ever have,” declared a user.

“That’s the best mcdonalds. always fresh,” wrote a second.

McDonald’s has been a popular topic of discussion on TikTok for some time. Users have taken to the platform to lament high prices, with one claiming they paid $25 for 3 items. Others have simply utilized TikTok to reveal new technology at the store, such as the chain’s egg cookers, or to show how one can recreate famous McDonald’s dishes at home.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s Canada via email and @thumbs.up.canuck via TikTok comment.