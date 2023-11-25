We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.



Today’s top stories are about: the ‘orange peel theory’ as a symbol of true love, an EMT dispatched to the scene of an exorcism, the origin of those Vince McMahon memes, and Trump’s $1.5 billion lawsuit against news orgs that reported on Truth Social’s losses.

After that, check out a “Decoding Fandom” column from yours truly.

See you next week,



— K.D.

⚡ Today's top stories

The popular theory romanticizes the little things people do for each other as symbols of love and care.

🚑 WTF

EMT shares that she was dispatched to attend to a seizure patient after an exorcism

A paramedic says that when attending to a patient who was experiencing a seizure, she realized that the woman had been subject to an exorcism.

😲 MEMES

Vince McMahon memes are an emotional rollercoaster

The McMahon meme actually predates ‘galaxy brain.’

Truth Social’s parent company sued a slew of news organizations on Monday that reported the company had lost $73 million in 2023.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

With the Hunger Games renaissance, fans are making dystopia cool again

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Saturdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

💬 A wife posted a viral TikTok sharing how her friend sent her husband a direct message (DM) while they were separated. She asks viewers if her reaction to the news is irrational or valid.

💼 This recruiter went viral for sharing the 3 things you should lie about in every interview.

🎟️ A woman who just wanted to go see the musical “Beetlejuice” found herself dealing with a customer service nightmare when Vivid Seats canceled her tickets—which she claims happened so they could resell them at a higher price.

🎙️ Swifties have been getting creative with outfits for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. But one fan’s costume is definitely a throwback.

👖 At a time when prices around the United States are at a recent high, finding a deal is a joyous—and at times, unbelievable—experience.

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

🚘 A self-described people pleaser got over her anxiety and insisted that the worker at her local auto shop help her install her wiper blades—a service advertised as free by the business. Many viewers relate.

🚓 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

👋 Before you go

Everyone knows the price of childbirth in America is costly, so any mistakes on a hospital bill can be especially burdensome.

After one mom realized the hospital where she gave birth wrongfully overcharged her, she stumbled on a way to fight back from an unlikely source.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 482,000 times, TikToker Annie Muscato (@afmuscato) explained how a debt collector taught her how to fight incorrect medical charges.

She was tipped off to being overcharged by the hospital when she noticed her bill seemed to be exorbitant, even in the context of the extraordinarily high cost of giving birth in this country.

