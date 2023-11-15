EMT shares that she was dispatched to attend to a seizure patient after an exorcism

A paramedic says that when attending to a patient who was experiencing a seizure, she realized that the woman had been subject to an exorcism.

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 7, a paramedic who goes by @LightsSirensAction on TikTok says that she was dispatched to a house where a middle aged woman was reportedly having a seizure. Despite this, she was not allowed into the house until police could ensure that the environment was safe for the medical team. When she entered the patient’s home, the paramedic says that the woman’s body was “contorted into a way that was just simply not human.”

The paramedic also says that a man with a bible dressed in a full suit was with the patient, who growled and hissed at the medics.

“There was a freaking exorcism going on before we arrived,” @LightsSirensAction says.

@LightsSirensAction also says that the patient began chanting in an unknown language before she was sedated by the paramedics.

“It was something that only nightmares were made of,” the paramedic says. Once the patient arrived at the hospital, @LightsSirensAction says she resumed chanting again, this time saying she was going to “take her children to a bloody river.”

On Wednesday, @LightsSirensAction’s video had almost 3 million views.

In a follow up TikTok, @LightsSirenAction says that she doesn’t know what happened to the patient after she was dropped off at the hospital, and that the entire incident occurred many years ago. She also says that although she was scared, she took all the necessary medical steps to care for the patient and treated her with “kindness and respect.”

“Just because you find a situation unnerving doesn’t mean you’re unable to do your job,” the paramedic says.

While many commenters expressed how frightening they found @LightsSirenAction’s story, others said that they had experienced similar incidents.

“I’m an ER doc,” a commenter said. “100% walked into an attempted exorcism a year and a half ago.”

“As an ER nurse I appreciate the full report,” another commenter wrote. “I’ve only experienced 1 possession and it was one of our nurses brought in by her husband.”

Per the paramedic and her commenters’ stories, exorcisms do happen. In fact, some are attended by psychiatrists brought in to aid those being exorcised.

“I know quite a few psychiatrists and mental health professionals who believe in this stuff,” Dr. Richard Gallagher, a psychiatrist who provides care during exorcisms, told CNN.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @LightsSirensAction via email.