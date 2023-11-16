‘This corporate Hunger Games is exhausting’: Recruiter says 3 things you should lie about in every interview

Finding a new job is as much about charm as it is about experience. Being too open or candid often results in being dropped as a candidate, so learning how to navigate the interview process is a must. Luckily, a recruiter shared three tips to use in every interview.

TikToker Bonnie Dilber (@bonniedilber) posted the clip as part of a running series of career tips on her page. The video has been viewed over 552,000 times as of publication.

Bonnie begins her video with a simple statement: “There are three things that I need you to lie about in every interview.”

First: Lie about why you’re leaving a toxic workplace.

“If you’re leaving your job because you really dislike it, because you don’t get along with your boss or your colleagues, you’re going to lie about this,” she explains. “Please do not tell them that your boss doesn’t like you. Don’t tell them that everyone’s really hard to work with. All they’re going to hear is you are difficult to work with.”

Second: Lie about why you want the job.

“Look, y’all. Like 100 percent of people who want the job want it for the money and benefits,” Bonnie continues. She explains that telling an interviewer you want the job for the money is not a “unique” answer, and “it’s a big red flag to them because they think that’s all you care about if that’s all you can come up with. Instead, you’re going to tell them why you’re passionate about the company’s mission, why this job is your life’s work, and why you’re such a good fit for this company.”

Third: Lie about your plans for the future.

“Your plans are to be at that company,” she says. “Your plans are to come in and knock it out in this role and continue to grow as opportunities arise. What every company wants is top talent that is going to stay and grow with them.”

Many viewers stated that they hated how lying was important to getting a job.

“It’s the way they actually WANT to be lied to,” a commenter wrote.

“So much for honesty and candor,” a second added.

Others were surprised people didn’t lie during interviews.

“I thought this was common sense,” a viewer wondered.

“‘My entire personality and history is 100% false in every interview. Dunno when workplaces will realize we all lie about everything,” another replied.

Multiple recruiters also added their two cents.

“I’m a recruiter and she is not capping,” one remarked.

“I interviewed someone who spent the first 5 minutes bashing their current company and boss…please don’t do that,” another shared.

Bonnie’s tips are useful lessons to remember, but preparing for interviews requires more than a few skillful omissions.

After you’ve landed an interview, there are a few steps to take that can help you prepare.

To start, always research the company beforehand. Check their social media, read their mission statement, and look up their recent press releases to learn their goals. Knowing a company’s mission helps you learn how to tailor your experience to their needs.

Another step is to practice your interview. Write up responses and run through them with a helper playing the role of the interviewer.

Finally, prospective employees should also reread the job description so they can think of examples from their past that align with the requirements.

On the day of the interview, always be on time, bring copies of your resume, listen carefully, and wait for the interviewer to mention salary and benefits.

