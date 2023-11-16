‘Best tour costume yet’: Swiftie throws back to ‘Trouble (Goat Remix)’ with concert outfit

Swifties have been getting creative with outfits for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. But one fan’s costume is definitely a throwback.

TikToker Irina Spadaro posted video from a recent South American stop of the Eras Tour. She’s dressed as a goat, and during the chorus of Swift’s performance of “I Knew You Were Trouble,” she lets loose two goat screams.

The video has more than 635,000 views. (The Daily Dot reached out to Irina for comment.)

“YES I DID THE GOAT SCREAM DURING THIS SONG,” said one commenter.

“This video lived in my head back in 2013 – you win!!” said another.

They’re referencing a 10-year-old viral remix of Swift’s 2012 song “I Knew You Were Trouble.” There were two remixes: “I Knew You Were a Goat When You Walked In” and “Trouble (Goat Remix).” In both, the song is the same as Swift’s, but different goat screams were added to the chorus.

Both were uploaded to YouTube in February 2013, but the “Trouble (Goat Remix)” became a little more well-known and now has more than 7 million views on YouTube. Swift apparently thought the remix was funny.

In 2021, goat screams were added to “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version),” for continuity.

Swifties have documented their Eras Tour fits, and many of them go deep with references to Swift lore. In the comments of Irina’s video, people referenced the “Starbucks Lovers” guy who took a misheard lyric from “Blank Space” and turned it into an appropriate Eras Tour outfit.