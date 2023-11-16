‘You can’t even see these prices at a thrift store’: Shopper finds pants at Old Navy for under $2. She thought the price-checker was broken

At a time when prices around the United States are at a recent high, finding a deal is a joyous—and at times, unbelievable—experience.

Recently, a TikTok user sparked discussion after revealing one of her recent deal discoveries.

On a trip to Old Navy, TikTok user Toyosi (@whoistoyosi) tried on a pair of pants that she had previously considered purchasing. When she brought them to a price-checker, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“When I went to the price check, it was $1.97,” she says in the video, which currently has over 243,000 views. “You can’t even see these prices at a thrift store!”

“I thought the price check was broken,” she adds.

After bringing the pants to the counter, she learned that the price check was not, in fact, broken—and in the end, Toyosi only ended up paying $1.02 for the pants.

Toyosi later returned to Old Navy and found another pair of pants that she liked for less than $5.

“Y’all better fly to Old Navy and buy these high-waisted wide-legged pants that are on sale,” she states in the caption.

Toyosi isn’t the first to spark intrigue on the platform after sharing a good deal. One user recently went viral after showing how certain items at Home Depot were ringing up for just $0.01. Another simply showcased the incredible deals she received at Rite Aid after the business filed for bankruptcy.

Back on Toyosi’s video, users shared the TikToker’s enthusiasm for the low prices on display in the video, with many saying they were able to find similar deals.

“Yes girl I found pants there tor $1.49 and paid $0.49 after the dollar credit that I had too,” wrote a user.

“Went straight to old navy after seeing this video and i bought the last pair,” offered another. “$1.97 tyy.”

“I used to hide clothes when I worked at Old Navy especially when they were on sale,” admitted a third.

However, some advised that this deal won’t be available for long.

“I work there, this style was from earlier in the year (i have them),” explained a user. “There are newer ones that came out this szn but wont be that price!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Old Navy and Toyosi via email.