Newsletter: Rat discovered behind bathroom mirror

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A worker getting revenge on a co-worker who kept drinking her non-dairy coffee creamer, how a Democrat House candidate in Virginia who was outed for performing sex acts online in exchange for tips lost her election, a restaurant worker claiming he was fired after hitting a customer in the head with a pumpkin, and a viral video of a homeowner finding a rat hiding behind their bathroom mirror.

After that, our trending team shares with you their pick for the “Main Character of the Week” online.

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Crawl Into Fall” shirt.

See you tomorrow!



— A.W.

Seeing a rat in your house can be stressful. But seeing a rat in your bathroom mirror might have you doing some reflecting.

Democratic state House candidate Susanna Gibson is on track to narrowly lose her race against Republican David Owen following revelations that Gibson performed sex acts online with her husband in exchange for tips.

A man working in a restaurant claims that he was fired after accidentally hitting a customer in the head with a pumpkin. The incident, caught on the restaurant’s security cameras, has gone viral on TikTok.

A worker got revenge.

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Clothes

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💰 It’s pretty well known that Target is more expensive than Walmart. But as one customer recently realized: That’s changed.

🍻 Many Airbnb hosts get bothered when their guests leave behind food or party decor. But this host seems to get a kick out of showing all the snacks and goods her guests left behind—including a Dos Equis keg.

🥤 This TikTok user wants to know why her Celsius drink is changing colors. Viewers say it’s happened to them too.

📅 As the holidays approach, workers are beginning to put in their time-off requests, and one person is sharing a “hack” to get four 4-day workweeks in a row.

🍞 This Subway worker is getting a ton of attention for their video where they mock customers who ask for “fresh” bread.

🌎 Living more sustainably is surprisingly easy with these eco-friendly alternatives for things you use every day.*

🍔 Here’s what happens when you place a McDonald’s mobile order.

🧥 In a TikTok video that grabbed the attention of over one million viewers, a customer calls out Abercrombie & Fitch for what she describes as deceptive product labeling.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight.

👋 Before you go

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing what he claims is a recipe for making Auntie Anne’s pretzel bites at home.

Popular creator Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) has gone viral numerous times in the past for his fast-food-related hacks. Previously, Jordan revealed how to make Baja Blast at home, a recipe for Big Mac sauce, and what he alleges are the ingredients for Olive Garden’s Alfredo sauce.

Now, Jordan is back with a new fast-food hack. In a video with over 988,000 views, Jordan shares a recipe for Auntie Anne’s pretzel bites, saying he “didn’t realize how expensive [they] were.”