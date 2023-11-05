Customer realizes Target is now cheaper than Walmart

It’s a pretty well-known fact that Target is more expensive than Walmart. In 2018, Target was $5 more expensive than its retail opponent. However, a customer revealed that she noticed Target’s prices are now cheaper than Walmart’s by comparing prices.

The video featured TikTok user Nancy Maricela (@honey.mexican), who shared how she went to Target to grab some items. However, as soon as she entered Walmart, a thought stopped her in her tracks. “Maybe I could go to Walmart because it would be cheaper,” she thought.

However, when Maricela browsed Walmart’s app and checked their prices, she found out she was wrong. On the app, Walmart’s mouthwash and shampoo were a couple of dollars more expensive than Target’s. “I know that’s not much of a difference but that’s enough of a difference for me,” she stated.

Target vs. Walmart

The Daily Dot reached out to Maricela via TikTok comment and direct message. The video racked up over 359,000 views as of Nov. 5. In the comments, viewers said they have also noticed this.

“IVE BEEN WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO SAY THIS CAUSE IK IT WASNT JUST ME THINKING THIS!” one viewer wrote.

“I’ve been saying this for years now. Nobody believes me. I compare everything on the apps,” a second echoed.

In addition, others explained the reason why.

“target circle makes it a better deal as well with rewards, its like you get free stuff lmao,” one user explained.

“Not to mention the coupons and other offers and deals you can find in the target app,” a second added.

“I think it’s just that Walmart raises their prices online cause whenever I go in store it’s still cheaper than target,” a third commented.

In a follow-up video, Marciela compared the prices of Listerine mouthwash on both Walmart and Target’s apps. At Walmart, one liter of mouthwash was $8.38. However, at Target, it was almost a dollar cheaper, priced at $7.39.

What’s the verdict?

“Overall, Walmart is cheaper at regular prices, but Target beats Walmart with the 5% RedCard discount 9 times out of 10,” per the Krazy Koupon Lady. “Walmart’s ‘everyday low prices’ are real, and most times, they’re lower than Target’s regular prices. But only Target offers RedCard members 5% off their Target purchases, which basically goes for almost everything they sell. So, with your RedCard, you’ll often pay less at Target than what you’d pay for the same item at Walmart. While this isn’t always the case, it’s true for most if not many items, since Target and Walmart prices are generally close as it is.”

The website continued, “Also, Circle Offers make Target stand out even more. You could save anywhere from 5% to 50% on common household essentials, pet supplies, hair care, makeup, and even clothing. And when you combine that with your 5% RedCard discount, Walmart doesn’t stand a chance.”