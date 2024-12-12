‘Because it was something that is behind locked glass…’: Shopper tries to get Walmart to price-match locked-up item

Generous price-match policies at many major retailers make it easy for shoppers to score the best deal on a product. However, one woman said that Walmart had refused to price-match its own online price on a recent purchase.

In a video with over 19,000 views, TikToker Randi Morse (@randimorse) says she went to Walmart to buy an undisclosed item but noticed the online price was $13 cheaper.

She says she asked an associate if she could price-match the online sale, but they refused.

“Walmart thought it was smart to say, ‘You’re going to get one price online and a different price in the store,’” she says. “Here’s where it gets dumb: If I was to order that item on my app, I could pick it up in-store.”

Morse then says she asked the service desk if they can price match the item. Once again, they refuse, saying the item is disqualified from price matching because it’s behind “locked glass.”

Does Walmart price match its online sales?

According to Walmart’s website, the retailer will match Walmart.com prices in brick-and-mortar stores only if certain conditions are met.

The item must not be a part of a special sale—such as Black Friday, limited-time promotions, or clearance—online. Plus, some price matches “require a supervisor’s approval.” However, Walmart’s website does not specify when approval is required. The item must also be in stock online to redeem the price match in-store.

Walmart does not price match competitor’s in-store or online prices.

To price match, customers must show the online price to their cashier when they make their purchase.

In the comments section, viewers suggested that this policy encourages shoppers to place their orders online, reducing foot traffic in-store and potentially cutting down brick-and-mortar labor costs.

“It’s to encourage people to get familiar with online services. It’s a perk to use the app or website, the same thing as digital coupons,” one said.

“They do not price match. Also, online, most of the time, is cheaper. Also MANY MANY items are not sold in stores,” another wrote.

“Former Walmart manager here: it’s been like that ever since they started same day pick up 13-ish years ago,” a third added.

In a video response to a comment, Morse says she doesn’t take issue with Walmart encouraging in-app purchases. However, she says she believes that Walmart should price match between their website and store for an identical item.

Can you get around the policy?

“I would stand in that store, order it, and then go wait in the car to pick it up,” a viewer wrote.

“I’ve placed a pickup order while standing in the store with a list of things that were cheaper. I went about my list and picked it up at checkout, lol,” another person said.

However, the TikToker explains in a follow-up video that the soonest pick-up time was hours later—so she ultimately decided to put off her purchase until another day.

The Daily Dot contacted Morse via TikTok direct message and comment. We also reached out to Walmart via media contact form.

