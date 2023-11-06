‘I’m hiding the freshest bread in the back’: Subway worker mocks customers who ask for ‘fresh’ bread

A Subway worker had a response ready for customers who have expectations for “the freshest bread” when they place their orders.

The TikTok video came from Subway worker and video creator mewnpa18 (@mewnpa1), a self-described “18 yo ’emo’ robot.” The clip got more than 896,900 views as of Monday morning.

In it, she leads with an on-screen caption stating, “How customers expect me to act when they ask for the freshest bread.”

She then follows it with a montage, soundtracked by Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” (feat. Nicki Minaj), of her baking bread at the fast food establishment.

The video then finishes with an on-screen caption reading, “Of course my dear,” though she also reveals in the caption that she finds Subway to be “chill.”

The video led one commenter to remark, “Wait Subway actually bakes their own bread?? it just got a lot fancier for me.”

Another clarified, “Kinda? I make bread at a subway, it comes in frozen dough sticks that you thaw, score, proof, and bake. So it’s freshly baked just not freshly *made*.”

Someone else added, “It takes like 30 min to proof and then 15 min in the oven and then another 20 min to cool for the bread.”

One commenter quipped, “I’m hiding the freshest bread in the back of the store till everything upfront is used.”

In the same spirit, another fast-food worker contributed, “When customers ask for their fries to be fresh (they were fried 5 minutes ago I’m not making more).”

Someone picked up that thread, saying, “Idc if yall re-drop em, I want lava fries.”

Another was more cynical about her video, though, sniffing, “People when they have to do [their] jobs.”

That led the creator to respond, “I gain nothing from giving someone the freshest bread. At the end of the day, my pay will still be the minimum, and the customer will still not tip.”

That commenter came back with, “Tipping is optional. You’re doing the bare minimum by making me a sandwich and ringing up my order.”

