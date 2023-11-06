‘Hot tip for holiday season right now’: Worker shares PTO hack to getting ‘4 4-day workweeks in a row’

As the holidays approach, workers are beginning to put in their time-off requests.

Over the years, many users on the internet have shared advice on how best to maximize your paid time off (PTO). Last year, a user’s video went viral after they shared a complicated plan to turn 18 days of PTO into 46 days of vacation. Now, another user is sparking discussion by showing how one can use a single day of PTO to get four 4-day weeks in a row.

In a video with over 4.7 million views, TikTok user Nate Koopa (@nathanokoopa) shares the specifics of his “hot tip.”

“Right now, go in and request January 8th off from work,” he suggests.

Why January 8th? Koopa explains: “January 8th is a Monday, so if you’re already off December 25th, January 1st, and January 15th, which is MLK Jr. Day—if you take off January 8th, then you get 4 4-day workweeks in a row.”

As for why one should do this, or what one should tell their employer, Koopa says it doesn’t really matter.

“I’m not saying you have to have some crazy excuse to take it off,” he continues. “It’s like, no, I just want a day. I want an extra three-day weekend. We all deserve it!”

“I’m literally on my computer about to put in my PTO request right now,” Koopa adds. “If we can’t completely break the system of capitalism, we can at least hack it and use it to our advantage.”

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences having and taking PTO.

“I will never let my husband leave his current company. He’s off December 15-January 15,” wrote a user. “His bosses really believe in true rest time to have…more productive employees. That and the 5 figure Christmas bonus, he’ll die at this job.”

“I did this last year and ended with like 6 long weekends in a row,” added another.

“I am so glad that other people do this too,” offered a third. “I plan a year in advance. If something comes up, I can always cancel but those are hard to get.”

However, some said that they weren’t so lucky to get such flexible vacation time—if they got vacation time at all.

“I’m happy for you that you gives you all those other days off already. you must be at one of those office places. fancy,” said a commenter.

“Cries in medical field,” stated a second.

