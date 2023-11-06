‘Here I am making them from scratch when I could have just popped a can’: Fast-food expert reveals how to make Auntie Anne’s pretzel bites at home

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing what he claims is a recipe for making Auntie Anne’s pretzel bites at home.

Popular creator Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) has gone viral numerous times in the past for his fast-food-related hacks. Previously, Jordan revealed how to make Baja Blast at home, a recipe for Big Mac sauce, and what he alleges are the ingredients for Olive Garden’s Alfredo sauce.

Now, Jordan is back with a new fast-food hack. In a video with over 988,000 views, Jordan shares a recipe for Auntie Anne’s pretzel bites, saying he “didn’t realize how expensive [they] were.”

According to Jordan, one must simply buy a container of biscuit dough, which he says cost him $5.

From there, one must cut the biscuits into quarters and soak them in a “lye bath,” which is a mix of cold water and baking soda.

After they’ve soaked for about “15 seconds,” cover them in butter and place them in a greased air fryer at “330 degrees for five minutes.”

Once they’re done, baste them in butter again before coating them in cinnamon and sugar using a plastic bag.

“Here you go,” Jordan summarizes. “You’ve got about 30 pretzel bites for $5.”

At first, many users thanked Jordan for the tip.

“Here I am making them from scratch when I could have just popped a can,” wrote a user.

However, others noted that these bites are unlikely to taste similar to the real thing, as the process for making pretzels differs from the one shown by Jordan.

“You actual boil the lye bath and let them sit for 20-30 seconds. I’ve made the faint pretzels homemade. That’s why they don’t look right,” said a commenter.

“I work at Philly Pretzel Factory, we have a real lye bath (bakers lye, NaOH) at 160-180 F, a quick dip and we bake at 550F for 7 mins, salt b4 baking,” offered a second.

In the caption, Jordan credits another creator, Sarah Marie (@sarahkraffty), for the inspiration. On her page, she offers a more comprehensive recipe that involves making the dough from scratch.

These pretzel bites are closer in appearance to Auntie Anne’s original.

However, if one is looking to score a large amount of original Auntie Anne’s pretzel bites, Jordan notes in a follow-up video that the chain offers buckets of pretzel bites that they claim feed 5 people.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan and Sarah Marie via email.