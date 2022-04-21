Sustainable prodcuts for earth day

12 best sustainable products to replace for Earth Day 

Did someone say tree-free toilet paper?

Earth day is right around the corner. This year, why don’t you ring it in by switching over to some eco-friendly products? Those paper towels you use every day? Well, there’s an eco-friendly version. Same with your everyday batteries, water bottles, and cleaning supplies. Tap into a more sustainable you with our guide to some of the best products to replace for Earth Day and pat yourself on the back.

1) An easy and stylish replacement for plastic utensils: Porter insulated set 

This insulated mug set is the perfect way to kick single-use plastic out the door. It comes with three separate cups in varying sizes—11oz, 16oz, and 20oz. Each of the tumblers is leakproof and coated in ceramic. They come in three neutral colors—pink, cream, and black—and will keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. Get to sippin’! 

Price: $88 

BUY ON W&P

2) Refillable cleaning solution for an eco-friendly sparkle: Clean Essentials Kit

So you can say goodbye to your harsh cleaners and plastic bottles. The Clean Essentials Kit includes four reusable forever bottles and four plastic-free refill tablets. You’ll get hand soap, multi-surface cleaner, bathroom cleaner, and glass cleaner that you’ll love using over and over again. All you have to do to activate your solution is fill your forever bottle with warm water and drop the tablet in. As soon as it dissolves, you’ll be ready to go! Get your sustainable clean on. 

Price: $39

BUY ON BLUELAND

3) A sustainable way to tackle your period: Thinx Period Underwear 

Say goodbye to wasteful pads and tampons that end up in landfills and carry harmful microplastics. Thinx underwear is the comfiest way to sustainably tackle your period. They come in multiple styles, like boyshorts, thongs, high-waisted briefs, and a range of both bright and neutral colors. They also have different absorbency levels, from light to super, so you can cater to your flow. Oh, and the best part? They’re machine washable so you can toss em’, wash em’, and wear em’ again! Check out this guide for even more sustainable period products.

Price: $25-$38

BUY ON THINX

4) A WFH station made from sustainable materials that’s great for your back: Kana Bamboo Standing Desk

Toss your old plastic desk to the curb for this sustainable upgrade. Not only is it good for the planet, but its ergonomic design is good for you too. It’s got a customizable frame and a durable structure that houses its dual-motor lifting system that can handle up to 275lbs. We love that it ships for free and comes with a 30-day guarantee. If you don’t love it, don’t worry. Just send it back for a full refund! 

Price: Starting at $349 

BUY ON FLEXISPOT

5) An easy way to try new sustainable products: GreenUp Box 

If you don’t know where to start on your journey to eco-friendly products, the GreenUp box might be your saving grace. It comes chock full of sustainable goodies like on-the-go utensils, bamboo Bentos, and reusable bags. You can choose from four different subscription options, like a year full of boxes (delivered monthly), or the seasonal subscription that renews seasonally. You’ll be supporting small businesses and the earth all in one go. Check this guide out for even more sustainable subscription boxes!

Price: $64 – $199

BUY ON GREENUPBOX

6) Save your blow-out and the world, one shower at a time: Sustainable Shower Cap

Plastic should have no place in your bathroom, so get rid of your disposable shower cap and swap in this terry cloth option. It comes in four different colors, and is reversible! One side has polka-dots, and the other side has a solid color. Our favorite part is the elastic band at the back for a comfortable and tight fit. 

Price: $29

BUY ON BROOKSTONE

7) A charger you won’t feel bad getting rid of: Biodegradable Charger 

It’s good for your phone and good for the planet! Part of the organic collection, this charger is a fully universal 5,000mAh on-the-go charger fit for all smartphones. It’s got two USB power out ports, a USB type C port, and micro USB power-in ports. All the cables are biodegradable and made of a mix of natural wheat and plastic. Oh, and this charger also comes in reusable packaging and with recyclable paper. It’s the sustainable gift that keeps on giving, and so are these!

Price: $49

BUY ON BROOKSTONE

8) Kick microplastics to the curb with this upgraded deodorant: Toms deodorant 

Newsflash: that deodorant that comes in a plastic container is filled with microplastics. You don’t want to be putting that on your body. This Tom’s deodorant comes in 100% plastic-free packaging and is aluminum-free. There are no artificial fragrances or preservatives or animal ingredients, and it’s never been tested on animals. Get ready for a whole new you. 

Price: $5.99

BUY ON BED BATH & BEYOND

9) Eco-friendly bed sheets that’ll have you sleeping comfy: Organic cotton bedsheets 

You don’t know good sleep until you’ve slept in 100% organic cotton sheets. These are Global Recycle Standard Certified and Organic Content Standard Certified too. They’ve got a 300 thread count, a satin weave, and they’re machine washable. And did we mention they come with two pillow shams? Good Zzz’s is coming your way!

Price: $136

BUY ON BED BATH & BEYOND

10) Tree-free paper for all your household needs:  Sustainable Household Paper 

Paper, but make it tree-free. Yep, you heard us right. On its mission to save the forests, Reelpaper developed bamboo toilet paper using tree-free fibers. You can switch your toilet paper and paper towels today to help save our trees! Their premium toilet paper has 300 sheets per roll, delivers directly to your door, and comes with free shipping within the US. This is one of our favorite sustainable products to replace this Earth Day.

Their paper towels come with 135 sheets per roll and come with half-sheet perforations to reduce waste. With no inks, dyes, or plastic, and 2-ply strength, you’ll love your new normal. 

Price: $32.99 – 39.99

BUY ON REELPAPER

11) Carbon-neutral batteries you can recycle: Better Batteries 

You read that right. These batteries are carbon-neutral, 100% recyclable, and create zero waste — an ideal sustainable product. This multipack includes 22-AA, 22- AAA, and 2-9V batteries. After you’re done using them, simply send them back in a mailer pack at no cost to you and Better Battery Co. will recycle them! It’s a win for you and a win for planet Earth. 

Price: $42.99

BUY ON AMAZON

