‘I guess he thought … I was going to fall for it’: Customer says Verizon tried to charge him hundreds of dollars after making mistake. Then they gave him a ‘fake’ email

A Verizon customer was furious after he says he was charged several hundred dollars by mistake. And then he says he was given the runaround by customer service. He even alleges a Verizon supervisor gave him a fake email address.

Social media creator The Dream. (@longlivejudah) posted about what happened in a TikTok video that received 156,000 views. The customer explains that in November, he received an unexplained charge for $700 on his Verizon phone bill.

“I called them. I said, ‘What’s going on?’ They said, ‘We never got your phone back,’” he recalls.

He continues recounting his first call with customer services. “I said, ‘Yeah, because I don’t owe y’all a phone. Y’all told me to keep the phone.’ They said, ‘Oh, I see that now. I’ll correct it. Just wait three to five business days,’” he says.

Later in the video, The Dream. acknowledges that he recently did a “trade-in deal” where he planned to exchange his iPhone 15 Pro Max for a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. However, he claims that when he tried to hand in his old iPhone at the store, the Verizon worker told him that he could keep the device since it was entirely paid off. The customer says he thought this was odd.

“I was a little confused, so I called Verizon corporate,” the customer says. “Two representatives from Verizon corporate say, ‘Yep, you paid the phone off. It’s yours to keep.’”

After the initial phone call, The Dream. says he did not see the charge reversed, so he called customer service back. He says he was again told that the correction would be made and that someone would call him back the next day to confirm. According to him, they, again, did not reach out.

“I’m livid. I have this ginormous Verizon bill hanging over my head, due in seven days,” he says.

The fake email address

But it was his latest call with Verizon’s customer service that pushed the creator to make his TikTok video.

The creator says he was on a five-hour call, on which he spoke to multiple representatives. Eventually, he says he spoke to a supervisor named Alex. He alleges the supervisor assured him that he would receive a credit on his account. But The Dream. says he wanted to get that in writing.

“[The Verizon supervisor] said, ‘OK, this is my email.’ I guess he thought that was good enough and that I was going to fall for it,” the TikToker says. What the customer service representative did next, however, was what pushed The Dream. over his limit.

He alleges, “This supervisor gave me a fake email, realized I was sending a test email in real time, and hung up the phone.”

The Dream. also claims that the email bounced back because the email address did not exist.

“How are you the supervisor of a company, and you just hang up? How are you the supervisor of a company, and you give somebody a fake email?” the frustrated customer asks.

The furious customer has posted no updates about a resolution as of publication. The Daily Dot reached out to him and to Verizon via email.

How to get a billing problem with Verizon fixed

Verizon customers who notice unusual charges on their bill can contact the company online or by phone. A company representative should help them resolve the issue.

Unfortunately, there are several customers on Verizon community forums who complain about billing concerns that customer service do not or have not don’t fixed.

Viewers sound off on Verizon

Verizon’s level of customer service did not shock viewers. Many expressed their support for the aggrieved customer.

One user claimed, “Verizon does this ALOT!”

“Why does it take multiple business days to correct something that is done digitally in 2 seconds? Verizon math is not mathing,” another said.

One person said they had a similar experience with the phone company.

“This JUST happened to me too. The rep who sold me the deal got it wrong & all I kept getting was “sorry you were told wrong but you owe $500”. I switched to Mint Mobile & will NEVER go back to Verizon,” they wrote.

Several people also suggested The Dream. file an official complaint.

“Go on the FCC.gov website and make a complaint! They have to respond within like 3 days from the office of the company president! I did it to ATT and my bill got fixed,” one person advised.

“File a complaint with the better business bureau and their escalation department will contact you. Also throw in some 1- star reviews on multiple sites,” another suggested.

