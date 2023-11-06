‘Make sure you put a note on it ‘don’t touch’ then you won’t be liable’: Worker gets revenge on co-worker who drinks all her non-dairy coffee creamer

Anyone who has spent time working in an office with a communal fridge might be familiar with the feeling—after painstakingly packing a lunch or intentionally bringing a specific item from home like coffee creamer, yogurt, or other refrigerated snacks, someone has come and taken it.

However, as documented online, co-workers are taking their revenge on office thieves, adding in unpleasant ingredients to their brought-from-home items. More recently, it tends to be an addition of laxatives into coffee creamer.

Two years ago, a labor lawyer weighed in on the addition of laxatives to something like a coffee creamer, saying that the “do not touch” label would do very little to dilute liability as it is essentially a trap.

That has not stopped new folks in the workplace from trying it out. Most recently, TikToker Lulu (@they_love_lulu_2) showed herself adding milk of magnesia and magnesium citrate to her Starbucks-branded non-dairy creamer, as she says a co-worker has been taking it for themselves.

“Yall gonna learn to NOT touch other people’s belongings,” she captioned her video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lulu via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Several commenters recommended the “do not touch” label, believing that it would absolve Lulu of liability for any consequences of her co-worker drinking the laxative-laden creamer.

“Put a note ‘do not use’ so you can’t be held liable,” one commenter wrote.

“As someone who has to have a small key lock on their lunch bag I understand this,” another user commented. “Be sure to put a note on it saying Do Not Touch with your name on it.”

“Lol I need to know what happens next,” an additional viewer said. “Hopefully u put a note on it saying do not touch.”

Others shared that they had resorted to similarly desperate measures to get co-workers to stop taking their items from the community fridge.

“This is why I don’t miss working in an office,” one wrote. “I had to do something similar too.”

“Had a coworker who kept stealing my pain pills so I replaced them with the leftover laxatives from my colonoscopy and they never did it again,” another shared.

“Haha love it! My dad had to put exlax in his sandwich cause of people taking it,” a further user claimed.