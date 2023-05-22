‘They want to charge more money’: Customer shares Big Mac Sauce recipe

You can call off the Hamburglar. A TikTok creator claims to know the recipe for the famous Big Mac Sauce from McDonald’s.

“See, the thing about Big Mac Sauce, everybody thinks Big Mac Sauce is just Thousand Island dressing,” creator Jordan Howlett (@jordan_the_stallion8) said in a recent video. “It’s not Thousand Island dressing.”

“McDonald’s makes their Big Mac Sauce such a spectacle because they want to charge more money for the sauce, so if they put it in these cool little containers. They’ll charge you more for the container,” he explained.

Jordan added that the fast food chain gives customers one sauce per meal, and additional containers come with an upcharge.

“As president of the Fast Food Secrets Club, I need more sauce for my meal,” he said.

Jordan proceeded to share what he claims is the recipe for Big Mac Sauce. According to him, the condiment can be made using 1 cup mayonnaise, ¼ cup sweet pickle relish, 2 tablespoons Dusseldorf mustard (or regular mustard to substitute), 1 teaspoon each of white vinegar, onion powder and granulated garlic, 1 ¼ teaspoon paprika and ⅛ teaspoon white pepper.

“Have fun,” the TikToker said after revealing the recipe.

This isn’t the first time Jordan’s video’s have gone viral on TikTok. The creator made waves with a video cracking another food code — that the serrated edges of Ritz crackers can be used to cut cheese. He recently also uploaded a video in which he alleges McDonald’s cooks its fries with beef flavoring.

His video about Big Mac Sauce currently has 7.7. million views and 1.1 million likes.

“Sir, the problem is that I will eat that entire cup of Big Mac sauce,” one avid fan of the sauce said in the comments.

“This man needs bodyguards,” another wrote, while a third joked that Jordan’s knowledge likely went much deeper. “This man prolly know the recipe for coca cola.”

So, does Jordan’s recipe actually make true Big Mac Sauce?

First, a little background. According to McDonald’s, the Big Mac and its special sauce were launched in 1968. After various tweaks over the decades, the original Big Mac Sauce recipe returned in 2004.

The company’s official ingredient list for Big Mac Sauce is far more complicated than Jordan’s version, and includes corn syrup, vegetable protein, turmeric, xanthan gum, caramel color and various food additives. There is significant overlap with the TikTok creator’s recipe, though, with ingredients like relish, vinegar, and some spices.

And it’s not like it’s hard to find plenty of other copycat recipes online, either.

In the comments of Jordan video, many people tagged Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz), a former McDonald’s corporate chef, who created a video duet with Jordan’s.

Mike posted a TikTok last year with the same recipe for Big Mac Sauce, except Mike calls for white wine vinegar, not plain ol’ white vinegar. At the end of his duet with Jordan, he pointedly asks, “Where’d you get the recipe?”

Jordan and McDonald’s did not immediately respond when emailed for comment on Monday.