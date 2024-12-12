‘I bought a Jeep from a heavy smoker‘: Man shares little-known use of disinfectant spray on car’s A/C

A weird smell in a vehicle can be difficult to solve.

After owning a vehicle for enough time, it’s inevitable that, at one point or another, there will be a smell in the car, the source of which the owner will struggle to identify. In other cases, someone will buy a used vehicle that meets all of their specifications—only to discover upon driving it that the car is cursed by a pungent odor.

If a thorough interior cleaning doesn’t remedy the smell, drivers may turn to the internet to look for solutions to their problem. Numerous social media users have offered tips for handling car odors, from spraying air freshener into the vents, placing a cup of vinegar in your cup holder overnight, and scrubbing baking soda into your car’s upholstery.

But, if one has tried these tips and found that there’s still an odor in the car, TikTok user Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith) has a piece of advice.

How can disinfectant spray remove a car’s odor?

In a video with over 564,000 views, Griffith explains how one can remove a bad, musty smell from their car.

According to Griffith, one should turn their heat or A/C on high, locate the airflow intake under the hood of their car, and spray half to a quarter of a can of disinfectant, natural or chemical-based, into the intake. They should also keep their windows cracked to ventilate their car as the disinfectant circulates.

“Now, this is going to clean and disinfect all the mold and bacteria out of your A/C,” he states. “Especially during the winter when you turn your heat on, that musty smell you get from the heat, it’s going to get rid of all that. And if you’ve ever smoked in your vehicle or had someone smoke in your vehicle, it’s going to get rid of those smells too.”

Should you do this?

This piece of advice has been offered by other internet users in the past. While it may be relatively effective, some say there are better ways to remove the smell from your car.

For example, in a video posted to their YouTube account, Excelsior Car Detailing advised against this practice, noting that some brands of disinfectant can stain or leave marks on the interior of the car.

Instead, the car detailers advise simply swapping out a car’s air filter. They state that this is an easy fix and is generally low cost; in fact, listings for cabin air filters on Walmart’s website show that most cabin air filters are less than $20.

In the comments section, some users were appreciative of this advice, while others questioned whether there would be fire danger from putting a flammable spray so close to the engine. Regardless, others echoed the tip that, if one really wants to get rid of a bad vent smell, they should simply change their cabin air filter.

“Ummm NO, change your cabin filter,” stated a user.

“After this my wife says her eyes burning/watery,” noted another.

“It’ll freshen the smell up but its not gonna clean all the mold out,” advised a third.

