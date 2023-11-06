‘This whole time I thought it was a complex code you typed in’: McDonald’s worker shows what it looks like when you place a mobile order

A McDonald’s worker peeled back the curtain on what a mobile order looks like from a worker’s point of view—and it set off a debate that might inspire a few more customers to use the mobile app more.

The TikTok video comes from creator Grace (@mcdsgirll), who posted it on Thursday, getting more than 1.1 million views as of Monday. A select number of Grace’s McDonald’s-adjacent content goes viral, and for this one, people were curious to see this worker’s perspective.

The short video shows her pushing a button on a keypad that pulls up the mobile order of a customer named Kendra. Grace confirms a two-letter and two-number code that comes up in what would be a list of mobile orders (except there’s just Kendra’s order in the list), and then she can see the order.

“You can pull up to the second window, please,” Grace tells Kendra at the end of the short video. She’s assessed it in the caption as “an easy order.”

“I don’t understand why people don’t use mobile order more often, especially it makes it easier for the workers,” one user commented.

Another retorted, “I didn’t want to accept their new terms and conditions. It used to be so nice and easy.” Indeed, a recent move by McDonald’s to implement new terms and conditions—as the Daily Dot covered—has angered some customers.

Someone else was amazed by what they saw, writing, “This whole time I thought it was a complex code you typed in.”

Someone else revealed, “I thought yall had to type it in so I say my number as clear and as loud I can.”

Another observed, “Be going to McDonald’s when they’re not busy at and they ask me to repeat the code as if I’m not the only mobile order.”

A few McDonald’s workers entered the debate, with one saying, “I really wish more people would use mobile ordering. it makes us SO happy when we see a mobile order come in.”

But at least one customer reported the workers they’ve encountered were not so happy, stating, “And yet they act like i’ve committed a WAR CRIME when i tell them i have a mobile order.”

