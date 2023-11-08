‘But why wasn’t she ready’: Man says he was fired after hitting a customer in the head with a pumpkin

A man working in a restaurant claims that he was fired after accidentally hitting a customer in the head with a pumpkin. The incident, caught on the restaurant’s security cameras, has gone viral on TikTok.

In a video posted last week, TikTok user Zach Hodges (@zachodges07) can be seen on security camera footage waiting at the hosts’ desk at the restaurant he works at. He’s playing with a decorative pumpkin, kicking it around with his feet. He kicks it up and punts it like a soccer ball, accidentally launching it across the room and hitting a woman in the head.

“POV: you lose your job for hitting a guest in the head with a pumpkin…” he wrote in the video’s text overlay.

After accidentally hitting the woman, Hodges can be seen running after the pumpkin, as the woman stares at him incredulously.

In the caption, he wrote “But why wasn’t she ready,” with crying emojis.

Hodges also added a screenshot of a 1-star review left on the restaurant’s page, plainly stating “I got hit in the head with a pumpkin while waiting on my to-go order.”

By Wednesday, Hodges’ video had over 34 million views, and 4.4 million likes. The ultra-viral accident has been dubbed on TikTok as the “Pumpkin Incident.”

Many commenters found the incident hilarious, particularly the woman’s negative review.

“She left the review anonymously like it had happened to more than one person,” one user wrote.

“Okay but her review is so funny to me,” another wrote. “Just straight to the point lmfao”

Others were both shocked and amused by Hodges’ behavior, including chasing after the pumpkin instead of checking on the woman.

“I love how he went for the pumpkin first and not making sure she’s okay,” one commented.

“Okay but why did you kick it??? Like where did you think it was gonna go,” another asked.

Hodges shared in a follow up video that he was allowed to return to his job, after the Pumpkin Incident went viral. The follow up, which has now gone viral itself and amassed over 37 million views, shows Hodges walking into the restaurant and being met with skeptical looks by his coworkers, one of whom is holding the infamous pumpkin.

“POV: management lets you come back to work after the ‘pumpkin incident’ went viral…” Hodges wrote in the video’s text overlay. In the caption, he wrote “Please stop calling me Mr. pumpkin.”

Commenters were both relieved that Hodges had not been permanently fired, and amused by the roller coaster of events.

“Returning to the scene of the crime,” one user commented.

The official TikTok account for film and TV studio Blumhouse Productions weighed in as well, immortalizing the event.

“The pumpkin incident of ‘23,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hodges via TikTok comment.